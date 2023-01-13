MCF Energy Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF) ("MCF Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "DC6" (ISIN: CA55401M1005 | WKN: A3D3E7). The Company's shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE.

"Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's leading exchanges and Germany's most active. This listing is a natural fit for MCF Energy given our focus on large-scale natural gas exploration for Europe's energy security," commented James Hill, CEO and Director of the Company.

In connection with its German listing, MCF Energy has retained MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. ("MMG") to facilitate greater awareness of the Company's business within German speaking markets. MMG has been retained for a six month term with an option to extend and will be paid a monthly fee of fifteen percent of the Company's pre-approved advertising spend. Additionally, the Company has retained Spotlight Media Corp. ("Spotlight") for a six-month term at a fixed rate of three thousand US dollars per month plus reimbursement of pre-approved expenses. Services to be provided by MMG and Spotlight are anticipated to include investor relations activities under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

For corporate updates, please register to our mailing list at www.MCFEnergy.com and follow us at www.Twitter.com/MCFEnergy . Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

About MCF Energy

MCF Energy believes the answer to Europe's energy security is right beneath the surface. The Company's goal is to find new natural gas discoveries in Europe and create wealth for its stakeholders. MCF Energy has secured interests in two significant natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany and is evaluating additional opportunities. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper, and more secure natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources.

Cautionary Statements:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the completion of the proposed transaction and financing described herein, and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms of such transaction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to perform the proposed transactions.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to complete the planned transaction and activities. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE MCF Energy Ltd.

For further information: MCF Energy Ltd., Jim Hill, CEO, Tel: (604) 609-6110, Email: [email protected]