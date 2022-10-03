McCain Foods and The McCain Foundation Donate $2-Million Dollars to Support Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts in Atlantic Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - McCain Foods and The McCain Foundation, like Canadians across the country, were stunned and saddened by the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona on the country's East Coast.

With community values at the core of McCain Foods, and in keeping with The McCain Foundation's mission to help the rural communities in which McCain Foods operates, both were eager to make a meaningful contribution to alleviate the burden facing Atlantic Canada.

McCain Foods and The McCain Foundation are each donating $1 million, for a combined $2 million donation, to the Canadian Red Cross to support efforts bringing relief to so many fellow Canadians — and McCain team members — who are suffering through enormous hardship and loss.

"Our company started in a small community in New Brunswick, similar to many of the places that have endured the worst impacts of Hurricane Fiona," said McCain Foods President & CEO Max Koeune. "We know from our own experience how strong the sense of community is throughout Atlantic Canada, and we, along with The McCain Foundation, are committed to supporting our employees, farmers, friends, families and neighbours during this difficult time."

McCain Foods is a company founded in Florenceville, New Brunswick that was built on the values of family and community that are a staple of Atlantic Canada. This commitment to service is what lead to the establishment of The McCain Foundation in 1993 as a philanthropic leader in supporting Arts and Culture, Community Services, Education, the Environment, and Health and Welfare in the communities in which McCain Foods operates.

"The McCain Foundation was created to improve the lives of the people living in rural communities where our McCain employees live and work," said Linda McCain, Chair of The McCain Foundation. "Our heart remains in the Atlantic provinces, and we are truly devastated by the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona."

McCain Foods and The McCain Foundation would also like to recognize and thank the federal government for its commitment to match donations to the Canadian Red Cross until at least October 23, and encourages all Canadians who are able to consider donating to help support further relief efforts across Atlantic Canada.

About McCain Foods ( Canada )

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has eight production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

About The McCain Foundation

Established in 1993, The McCain Foundation supports a wide variety of projects across the country with a particularly strong focus on communities in Atlantic Canada. The Foundation is funded solely by McCain Foods Limited, wholly-owned by the McCain families with headquarters in Toronto and Florenceville-Bristol, New Brunswick. The McCain Foundation shares the company's philosophy and passion for giving back to its communities.

