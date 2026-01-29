McCain Foods Joins Team Canada as Official Partner

"McCain has long believed that the simplest moments--like sharing a plate of fries--can bring people together," says Mike Embir, Marketing Director at McCain Foods. "The Olympic Games create those same shared moments of pride and connection. As a proudly Canadian company, we're honoured to partner with the Canadian Olympic Committee to help Canadians come together from coast to coast to coast to cheer on Team Canada, one moment--and one golden fry--at a time."

Cheering Together Is Golden

To celebrate the Winter Games, McCain is launching a national initiative designed to help Team Canada feel the country's support--even from thousands of kilometres away--by bringing Canadians together to cheer their hearts out.

Introducing: the McCain Golden Gallery, a digital platform that aims to create the biggest cheer for Team Canada by collecting videos, photos, and messages of support from Canadians across the country from the Opening Ceremony on February 6th to the Closing Ceremony on February 22nd. Every submission extends the cheer, every voice builds momentum, and every message becomes part of the national rally cry.

As a thank you, fans who participate in the McCain Golden Gallery will receive a free McCain fries product.

There are a few ways to participate. If you're in Toronto, you can visit the McCain FryDay Fanzone: an immersive, Team Canada-themed pop-up space located at 2 Queen Street West in the Downtown core. Visitors of the McCain FryDay Fanzone can record videos and snap photos of support in eye-catching Cheer Pods that will be featured in the McCain Golden Gallery.

And once they've worked up an appetite from all that cheering, guests can enjoy some complimentary, over-the-top McCain fry dishes inspired by the upcoming Games. Menu items include:

Pizza, French Fries: An homage to one of the most iconic sayings in skiing, "Pizza… pizza… french fries!" This basket of McCain 5-Minute Shoestring Fries is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni, for a tasty twist on two savoury snacks.





Podium Poutine: A Canadian classic, but make it golden. Loaded poutine featuring toppings inspired by the colours of the Olympic rings, infused with McCain Bistro Selects Extra Crispy Onion Rings and topped with gravy for a podium finish.





Gold Medal Sliders: A set of three sliders--one Montréal-style smoked meat, two smash burger patties--sandwiched between two McCain Smiles, featuring a stack of winning toppings. Makes for the perfect pre-game dish that represents Team Canada with every bite.

For location and hours of operation for the McCain FryDay Fanzone, visit McCain.ca/TeamCanada .

Can't make it to the FryDay Fanzone? Canadians from coast to coast to coast can get their cheers included in the McCain Golden Gallery by sharing and tagging @McCainCanada on social, in exchange for a digital coupon for a free McCain fries product.

Want to check out all the cheers for yourself? Visit the McCain Golden Gallery at CheerWithMcCain.ca .

"Pizza, French Fries!" McCain brings golden moments to alpine skier Laurence St-Germain's Olympic journey

Canadians can also look out for a heartwarming McCain commercial playing throughout the Games featuring Team Canada alpine skier Laurence St-Germain and her real-life father. With some special help from a favourite side dish – McCain fries – every moment spent together with her father on her Olympic journey is a golden one.

After what McCain knows will be a Winter Olympics full of golden moments this February, fry-loving Canadians can look forward to McCain's partnership with Team Canada as the athletes gear up for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 4,400 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

