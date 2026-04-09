McCain Debuts Distinctively Shaped Brew City® Beer Battered Potato Waves

Elevated quality, wavy potatoes take center plate, delighting diners and inspiring chefs and restauranteurs across the U.S. and Canada

CHICAGO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- McCain Foods (McCain), a global leader in prepared potato and appetizer products, announced the launch of Brew City® Beer Battered Potato Waves, the company's latest beer-battered potato side. With this elevated option, chefs and restauranteurs across the United States and Canada can now offer these distinctively shaped potatoes to diversify menu options without adding significant labor or kitchen costs.

McCain Brew City® Beer Battered Potato Waves

Brew City® Beer Battered Potato Waves feature a distinctive wave cut and a light beer batter that delivers a crispy exterior with a soft, fluffy interior bringing hand-crafted appeal and standout texture to the plate. Bold shape, satisfying crunch and versatile flavor profile make them an appealing alternative to French fries across casual dining, pubs and fast-casual eateries and restaurants.

"Global food trends continue to prove that potatoes of all forms are ubiquitous with sides, but today's consumers are signaling it's time to go beyond the basics with new flavors, textures and shapes. This new demand means chefs need a reliable yet versatile option to seamlessly integrate into culinary creativity without sacrificing precious prep time or breaking budgets," said McCain Director of Culinary Chef Mark Slutzky. "As the maker of one in four fries worldwide, McCain prides itself on taking the category to new heights by offering delicious and innovative options that exceed expectations."

This product, in alignment with the entire McCain Foods potato portfolio, offers chefs a high-quality product without the need for added prep, making it a time-saver for operators looking to expand menu options in an accessible way. These light and crispy wave-shaped potatoes not only strike a balance between upscale dining and a classic fast-food favorite but can serve as a foundation for creativity like a kicked-up side or as a base for trying out the next global flavor trend such as a loaded poutine or unexpected take on nachos.

"Our team of chefs and culinary advisors are constantly on the hunt for ways to deliver a wow-factor experience that is accessible for all our guests," said Cooper's Hawk Chief Culinary Officer Mark McMillin. "McCain Brew City® Beer Battered Potato Waves are the perfect example of how the company partners with operators like us to deliver on guest's expectations while keeping our margins in mind."

To request a sample and for more information on Brew City® Beer Battered Potato Waves and the other delicious offerings from McCain, please visit mccainusafoodservice.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.

ABOUT MCCAIN FOODS

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 4,400 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

SOURCE McCain Foods

Hope Beaghley, [email protected], +1-443-614-5863