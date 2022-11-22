Nine Electrified Models in Canada by 2025; 100 Percent Electrified Lineup by 2030

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - In the summer of 2021, Mazda communicated a global update for our future technology and product plans toward 2025, in support of our company's long-term environmental vision, called "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030". Today, Mazda Canada Inc. announces its updated plan for a sustainable and electrified future towards 2030 in Canada.

As we also communicated previously, starting with the CX-90 and CX-70 next year and looking toward 2025, Mazda will introduce a range of new electrified products which will be based on our SKYACTIV Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture.

By 2025, Mazda will launch a total of eight new hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV), and battery electric vehicle (BEV) models in Canada, in addition to the MX-30 EV currently on sale in Quebec and British Columbia. These new models will include the CX-50 hybrid, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 PHEV, four new hybrid models, and a new BEV SUV to be introduced in 2025. Additionally, sales of MX-30 BEV will expand nationally next year, and two core crossover models will also include mild hybrid (MHEV) powertrains for increased efficiency and improved emissions.

"We are very excited to be sharing more details about our electrified future in Canada, focused on the right vehicles in the right segments that our customers are asking for," said David Klan, President and CEO, Mazda Canada. "The CX-90 and CX-70 PHEV models coming next year will bring a level of performance above anything we've ever offered in Canada, along with electrified efficiency, and the craftsmanship our customers expect from Mazda."

Around the world, regulations are being updated constantly to reflect the growing need for a carbon neutral future, and the transition to Zero Emissions Vehicles is in full swing. Many regions, including Canada, have now set a goal of ending the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035, with increasing targets along the way. At Mazda, we recognize that every customer's expectations and usage patterns are different, and our future will meet the wide-ranging needs of our customers by offering a range of electrified powertrains, all with the lowest possible emissions.

In Canada, recent vehicle sales forecasts1 show that by 2025, BEV models will consist of 15 percent of the market, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid EV models will extend to ten percent, leaving 75 percent of new vehicles sold still powered by internal combustion. Over the next decade plus, internal combustion engines will still be in a wide range of vehicles that consumers purchase and drive and there is an opportunity to keep improving this technology so we can continue lowering emissions of ICE vehicles in tandem with the shift to EVs.

This is what we call our 'Multi-Solution Approach', and it is Mazda's strategy to offer different products and technologies – including much more efficient internal combustion engines and the use of sustainable fuels, that best suit the local market and society's demand for sustainability.

By 2030 in North America, our target is for our fleet to be 100% electrified, which will include a mixture of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid, hybrid, and mild hybrid vehicles in line with regulatory requirements and customer demand.

With this fleet of models offering different electrification approaches we will assure that all our customers can find the right model for them based on their individual needs and market nuances.

During this period up to 2025, Mazda is additionally developing a new and dedicated platform for EV, which is called SKYACTIV EV Scalable Architecture and will be used exclusively for EV models.

This new platform will be highly flexible, enabling our subsequent generation of Electric Vehicles to be available in various sizes and with many different body types.

That new platform will allow us to significantly broaden our pure EV offer at the time that we expect major growth in EV sales, between 2025 and 2030.

Altogether, this is Mazda's way forward into the near future: continue the development of internal combustion engines combined with electrification technologies, as we work our way towards the full electrification of our lineup by 2030.

Along with many other companies from all sectors, Mazda Motor Corporation has committed itself to a carbon-neutral future by 2050 and in line with this goal, we will accelerate our global electrification plans.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

1 Sales forecast by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants

