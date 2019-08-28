Mazarin Inc. and subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited announce a change to its organization

THETFORD MINES, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mazarin Inc. (TSXV: MAZ.H) and subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H) today announced the appointment of Mr. Guy Bérard as Executive Vice President. The appointment was approved during a Board of Directors meeting held yesterday.

"Guy was elected to the Board of Directors of Mazarin Inc. in May 2018. With his extensive business experience, his involvement in the community and his leadership, he will be an asset to the executive team. As Executive Vice President, he will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge. I wish him all the best as he moves forward in this new role", said John LeBoutillier, Chairman of the Board and President.

Mr. Guy Bérard is a mechanical engineer. In the course of his career, he has been employed by Arborite inc., where he held various positions before becoming President and General Manager from 1994 to 2002 under several owners such as Domtar, Forbo ag, Wilsonart International and ITW. From 2002 to 2005, he was Vice-President and General Manager, Kitchen Sector, of MAAX Inc. and President and CEO of Rad Technologies Inc., from 2008 to 2017, hired by a private equity owner to implement the company's turnaround in order to prepare it for sale, and General Manager of Comité organisateur de la 53e finale des Jeux du Québec - Thetford 2018. Involved in the community, he was also President of le Groupe des 12 and Ambassador of E2RT.

Mr. Bérard remains a director of Mazarin.

Mazarin Inc. and Asbestos Corporation Limited are two natural resource companies whose focus in on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MAZ.H. Asbestos Corporation Limited's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol AB.H.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to commissioning, to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Administrators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management as of the date of this press release. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mazarin Inc.

For further information: John LeBoutillier, Chairman of the Board and President, Tel. (office): (418) 338-3669, Email: jleboutillier@mazarin-inc.com

