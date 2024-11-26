Mazarin Inc. and subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited announce a change to its organization

THETFORD MINES, QC, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazarin Inc. (MAZ.H) and subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited (AB.H) today announced the appointment of Mr. Louis Brenn as Chief Financial Officer and secretary, in replacement of Mr. Mario Simard who has retired. The appointment was approved during a Board of Directors meeting held on November 26, 2024.

Mr. Brenn holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, majoring in accounting, from the Université du Québec, as well as a master's degree in environmental management from the Université de Sherbrooke. In 2018, he joined C2MI as Finance Director, and from 2022 to 2024, he held the position of Vice President Finance and sustainable development. Over the past 20 years, he has provided support to senior managers in finance and administration roles in both the manufacturing and not-for-profit sectors. As a business manager, he has participated in the implementation of various technology solutions both in Canada and the United States.

Mr. Simard has been Chief Financial Officer and Secretary since 2004. "On behalf of Mazarin Inc. and Société Asbestos Limitée, I would like to thank him for the exceptional work he has done within our organization. His financial leadership, rigor and vision have been essential to the success of many projects," added Guy Bérard.

Mazarin Inc. and Asbestos Corporation Limited are two natural resource companies whose focus in on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Mazarin's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol MAZ.H. Asbestos Corporation Limited's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol AB.H.

Information: Guy Bérard, President, Tel. (office): (418) 338-5195, Email: [email protected]