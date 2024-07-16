MATTR expands global team and names Joel Semmelhack as Chief Revenue Officer and Alexander Jones as Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions

Leader in TrustTech Expands Executive Go to Market Leadership to Accelerate Global Growth

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- MATTR, a leading developer of TrustTech solutions, announced today that it has named Joel Semmelhack as Chief Revenue Officer.

Semmelhack brings over two decades of experience in scaling high-growth technology companies and building strategic partnerships. Prior to joining MATTR, he held executive positions at EMC, AppDynamics, and Okta, where he demonstrated a strong track record of driving growth, implementing innovative market strategies, and cultivating strong client relationships. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Semmelhack will spearhead the company's global revenue generation and customer success strategy, focusing on expanding MATTR's market presence and accelerating business growth.

"High assurance is foundational to the future of digital identity systems and MATTR is at the forefront of innovation in TrustTech. I'm thrilled to join this deeply talented team and help our customers and partners navigate this quickly emerging market," said Semmelhack.

Also joining MATTR is Alexander Jones as Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions. Based in Portland, Oregon, Jones brings decades of identity and security technology experience in customer-centric roles, architecting pragmatic solutions to complex needs.

"I am thrilled to be joining MATTR at such an exciting time in its evolution," said Jones. "MATTR is well-positioned with product and engineering teams who deeply understand the verifiable credentials landscape, having played a key role developing the pertinent technical standards. I look forward to accelerating our global growth and helping organizations support a safer and smoother journey for their customers, partners, and citizens."

MATTR CEO Claire Barber said the appointments would support MATTR to accelerate its growth in the rapidly evolving TrustTech sector. "The maturity of our product, and the accelerating demand for TrustTech, makes this the perfect time for our investment in world-class go to market talent. Joel and Alex bring with them extensive experience in navigating complex markets and building strong customer-centric relationships, which opens up exciting new possibilities for MATTR and our customers around the world. We are delighted to welcome them to the business."

MATTR is a global leader in TrustTech, providing standards-based digital infrastructure that empowers businesses and governments to fortify trust.

