GBG to introduce acceptance of mobile driver licences (mDLs) in Australia, powered by MATTR

New option brings faster, high-assurance verification with selective disclosure; GBG's market-leading licence checks to support mDLs as jurisdictions roll out digital credentials.

SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, GBG, a global identity technology business enabling safe and rewarding digital lives, announced it will introduce acceptance of mobile driver licences (mDLs) across its checks, powered by digital identity company MATTR. The enhancement gives organisations a more convenient, privacy-respecting and high-assurance way to verify attributes about a person such as age, identity details or licence status, without oversharing personal data.

This step positions GBG and MATTR at the forefront of a growing consumer-led shift toward digital credentials, as more Australian jurisdictions roll out support for mDLs based on ISO/IEC 18013 Parts 5 and 7. These emerging standards unlock breakthrough user experiences such as tap-to-share interactions at point of service or secure digital verification via websites, designed to give people greater control over their personal information.

The move also comes amid a shifting regulatory landscape. In its recent consultation paper, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) proposed the use of digital identity as a more robust method for verifying prepaid SIM purchases. This, and other signals from government and industry, reflect growing momentum for a national digital identity ecosystem, with mDLs emerging as a key building block.

Why it matters

More convenient: People can verify in seconds from a phone without physical copies or manual typing of identity information.

Privacy-respecting: Share only the attributes needed (for example, "over 18" or name plus licence number) with cryptographic proof, reducing the exposure of full identity data.

High assurance: Digital credentials can be cryptographically verified to confirm authenticity and detect tampering, strengthening compliance and fraud controls.

How it works

GBG will enable its customers to accept mDLs within existing licence-check workflows. MATTR's technology verifies the authenticity and integrity of the mDL and returns the specific attributes requested by the relying party, subject to jurisdictional support and customer configuration. This keeps processes familiar for GBG customers while adding a modern, privacy-forward option for people presenting their licence.

"Australians expect verification to be fast and respectful of their privacy. By introducing mDL acceptance, we're making driver licence checks simpler for people and stronger for businesses. This initiative is part of GBG's global approach to support digital identities, building on our work with mDLs in the US and digital ID schemes across Europe," said Gus Tomlinson, GBG Chief Product & Technology Officer. "We chose MATTR to power this capability because of their track record in secure digital identity and their ability to scale with GBG's global footprint."

"We're proud to support GBG's market-leading checks with verifiable, privacy-preserving technology," said Claire Barber, MATTR Chief Executive. "As more jurisdictions adopt mobile credentials, GBG's customers can move quickly, confident the experience is friction-light for users and high-assurance for verifiers."

Availability

mDL acceptance is now available for GBG to demonstrate to customers how it can be included in their customer onboarding process, with broader availability as mDLs become supported by issuing authorities across Australia and other markets.

About mobile driver licences (mDLs)

An mDL is a digitally issued version of a driver licence that allows people to prove specific information from their licence, often with on-device security and cryptographic verification, supporting privacy-by-design use cases such as confirming legal age without revealing date of birth.

The mDL technology standards, ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7, define how these credentials can be used both in-person (via NFC or QR code scanning) and online (via digital sharing). This standard enhances accessibility and strengthens security, and supports participation in an interoperable digital identity ecosystem. Support and features vary by jurisdiction.

About GBG

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

GBG is a publicly traded company (LSE: GBG). Find out more at www.gbg.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About MATTR

MATTR builds foundational digital trust infrastructure for the modern world. Its credentialing technology enables people and organisations to share trusted information securely and privately, empowering confident interactions anywhere.

https://mattr.global/about

