TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Norton Rose Fulbright Canada announced today that Matthew Boswell has joined the firm as a partner in its Antitrust and Competition practice, based in Ottawa--a move that underscores the firm's commitment to changing the game in how competition law is understood, navigated, and applied in Canada.

Matthew joins with over 25 years of experience spanning private practice, criminal prosecution, securities regulation, and senior competition enforcement leadership. He most recently served as Canada's Commissioner of Competition from 2018 to 2025, leading the Bureau through a period of profound legal and institutional change.

Recent reforms to Canada's competition laws have resulted in greater enforcement mechanisms, broader compliance requirements, and heightened standards for companies operating nationwide. With Matthew's arrival, Norton Rose Fulbright strengthens its commitment to guiding clients proactively through these shifts, helping them understand the evolving regulatory landscape and develop sound strategies.

"As competition law continues to evolve, Matthew's unique experience will enhance our ability to support businesses with clarity and assurance. This marks a significant step forward--turning regulatory shifts into opportunities for strategic growth," said Jennifer Teskey, Managing Partner, Canada.

"We're at a pivotal moment for competition law in Canada," said Matthew Boswell. "The legal framework has evolved, markets are changing quickly, and expectations around compliance are higher than ever. That creates challenges--but also opportunities--for businesses that want to get it right. What excites me most is helping clients navigate that complexity responsibly, drawing on my experience with enforcement and modernization to translate the law into clear, forward-looking advice."

Matthew was drawn to Norton Rose Fulbright for its people, culture, and global reach. He looks forward to building a dynamic practice in Ottawa and collaborating nationally and internationally with the firm's team. His move to private practice marks a transition to partner with Canadian and international businesses on competition law compliance, merger review strategy, and regulatory enforcement matters.

A highly regarded speaker and guest lecturer, Matthew is also dedicated to mentorship and legal education. He is enthusiastic to play an important role in talent development and to deliver thought leadership across Norton Rose Fulbright's international platform.

