Mattamy Asset Management Appoints Board of Directors
Nov 02, 2020, 09:00 ET
Six-person board includes mix of highly experienced homebuilding, investment management, financial services and technology professionals
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -Mattamy Asset Management, Inc. ("MAM"), a diversified asset management firm and parent company of Mattamy Homes, today announced the formation of a six-person board of directors that comprises a diverse mix of highly experienced homebuilding, investment management, financial services, telecommunications and technology professionals. In addition to Peter Gilgan, who serves as MAM's Chairman and CEO, the board includes:
- Carol Stephenson, a highly respected CEO over a 40-year career, former Dean of the Ivey Business School at Western University as well as President and CEO of both Stentor Resource Centre and Lucent Technologies Canada, now a Corporate Director serving on the Boards of several leading companies including General Motors and Intact Financial Corporation;
- David Williams, a veteran executive with 35+ years of experience in the food and drug industry, former Executive Chair of Shoppers Drug Mart and CFO/President with Loblaw Companies, and is the board chair with Jamieson Wellness and a board member with PC Financial Bank and Mitel Networks;
- Larry Nicholson, currently Executive Chairman of Mattamy Homes, former President and CEO of CalAtlantic Group, the fifth largest homebuilder in the U.S., as well as President and CEO with The Ryland Group;
- Luke Gilgan, former educator, currently serving as the operational manager of and board member with The Peter Gilgan Foundation, as well as director of programs at the Gilgan Family Office.
- Tim Hockey, former President and CEO of TD Ameritrade, former Group Head, Canadian Banking and Wealth Management at TD Bank Group, and President and CEO of TD Canada Trust, as well as a board member of Maple Leaf Foods and Chair of the Board of the CivicAction Leadership Foundation.
The accomplished executives who make up MAM's board of directors have the requisite skills, knowledge and relationships to advance the organization's strategic priorities in North America and abroad. These include fueling responsible investments in businesses and assets across geographies and the spectrum of risk and return. Messrs. Williams and Nicholson previously served on the Mattamy Group Corporation (homebuilding) board, which has been disbanded with the appointment of MAM's board. The new MAM board will provide the same governance and advisory counsel to the Mattamy Group Corporation (homebuilding) business as the previous board did.
Mr. Gilgan stated, "Formalizing our board is the natural next step in the ongoing evolution of Mattamy Asset Management. Since introducing our new organizational structure and expanding our investment horizons last year, we have made considerable progress building a diversified investment portfolio that includes a number of new and promising business ventures. Our board members are exceptional businesspeople whose guidance and counsel will greatly benefit our company. I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to grow and diversify the organization."
About Mattamy Asset Management, Inc.
Mattamy Asset Management is an asset manager focused on building a diversified portfolio of investments across geographies, asset classes and the spectrum of risk and return. Mattamy Asset Management is the parent company of Mattamy Homes Canada and Mattamy Homes U.S., which together comprise the largest privately held homebuilding platform in North America. Mattamy Asset Management is committed to achieving the best-possible long-term risk-adjusted returns for its clients and functioning as a socially responsible corporate citizen.
