MONTREAL, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Matrox Video today celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer-focused evolution from its headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Since 1976, the company has continuously adapted to emerging technologies and changing markets. Throughout that time, Matrox Video has delivered technologies that help organizations around the world capture, process, stream, manage, and distribute video more effectively.

Matrox Video has helped drive some of the industry's most important technology transitions. The company has played a role in advances ranging from multi-display computing and hardware-accelerated graphics to IP-based media infrastructures, AV-over-IP, and cloud-native video workflows.

Together with the broader Matrox organization's past contributions to imaging and machine vision technologies, Matrox Video continues to build a legacy of technological leadership.

"Fifty years of innovation reflects the passion, creativity, and dedication of the people who have built Matrox Video over the decades," said Lorne Trottier, CEO and Co-Founder, Matrox Video. "What has always driven us forward is our commitment to solving real-world challenges for our customers and our willingness to evolve alongside the industries we serve. Technology changes constantly, but our focus remains the same: building reliable, forward-looking solutions that help our customers succeed. I'm incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and excited about where we're headed next."

Continuing its tradition of driving major industry shifts, Matrox Video's upcoming product launch introduces a new approach to delivering high-quality, low-latency video while significantly reducing network bandwidth requirements. The launch is scheduled for the first week of June, with attendees able to learn more at InfoComm 2026.

"While we are proud of our history, we are equally focused on the future," added Trottier. "The video industry is entering another transformative era, and Matrox Video is committed to helping customers navigate it with technologies built for the next generation of workflows."

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for 50 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support. Matrox's legal entity is Matrox Graphics Inc., part of the Matrox Group.

Matrox and Matrox Video product names are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Matrox Graphics Inc. in Canada and/or other countries. All other company and product names are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Matrox Video

Media contact: Kim Brown, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Graphiques Matrox Inc., [email protected]