MATCHPOINT VENTURES CORP. CLOSES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

TSX Venture Exchange

Trading Symbol: MPV.P

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Matchpoint Ventures Corp. (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 17,000,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") issued at a price of $0.10 per Offered Share resulting in gross proceeds to the Corporation of $1,700,000.

The Corporation's directors and officers are: Laurence Rose, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, President, Director and Promoter; Christopher Craib, Chief Financial Officer; Ravi Jani, Corporate Secretary; Tamir Poleg, Director; Alan Simpson, Director; John Christofilos, Vice President; and Daniel Goodman, Vice President.

In addition, the Corporation's agent, Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc., received irrevocable, non-transferable options to purchase up to 1,700,000 common shares (being equal to 10% of the number of Offered Shares) at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the date the Corporation's common shares were listed on the TSXV, in consideration for its services as the Corporation's agent.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation granted to the directors, officers and a consultant of the Corporation of an aggregate of 2,500,000 options, each entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 10 years from the date of grant.

Upon completion of the Offering, the Corporation has 37,000,000 common shares issued and outstanding, which common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX-V shortly under the symbol "MPV.P".

Additional information relating to the Corporation and the Offering can be located in the final amended and restated prospectus of the Corporation dated October 10, 2025 available online on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Matchpoint Ventures Corp.

Matchpoint Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company (CPC) which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Formed in accordance with the TSXV's Capital Pool Company Program, Matchpoint Ventures was created to identify and evaluate promising businesses or assets with the goal of completing a qualifying transaction (QT) that will create long-term value for shareholders. The company currently has no commercial operations and its activities are focused exclusively on reviewing potential acquisition opportunities across a range of high-growth sectors. Led by Laurence Rose, Chairman & CEO of Tradelogiq Markets Inc. and Director of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) and guided by an experienced management team and board, Matchpoint Ventures aims to leverage its public listing and access to capital markets to facilitate the growth and success of an emerging enterprise.

"Laurence Rose"

Laurence Rose, Director

