MATCHPOINT VENTURES CORP. UPSIZES ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Matchpoint Ventures Corp. (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce that it has elected to upsize its previously announced initial public offering of common shares of the Corporation (the "Offering"). The Corporation now expects the Offering to consist of 17,000,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") issued at a price of $0.10 per Offered Share for anticipated gross proceeds to the Corporation of $1,700,000. Upon completion of the Offering, the Corporation expects to have 37,000,000 common shares issued and outstanding.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to identify and evaluate potential assets or business opportunities, and for general and administrative expenses and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. will be granted non-transferrable options to purchase up to 1,700,000 common shares of the Corporation (representing 10% of the Offered Shares) at a price of $0.10 per share, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date the Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSXV.

In addition, upon completion of the Offering, the Corporation will grant stock options under its stock option plan to its directors, officers and a consultant to acquire an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, exercisable for a period of 10 years from the date of grant, all in accordance with TSXV policies.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 20, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final approval of the TSXV.

The Offering will be conducted in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta under an amended and restated final prospectus dated October 10, 2025, which restates and supersedes the preliminary prospectus dated June 5, 2025 and the final prospectus dated July 23, 2025 (collectively, the "Offering Documents").

The Offering Documents will be available on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Documents and other documents the Corporation has filed for more complete information about the Corporation and the Offering.

This press release is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except under an exemption from registration.

About Matchpoint Ventures Corp.

Matchpoint Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company (CPC) which has filed for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Formed in accordance with the TSXV's Capital Pool Company Program, Matchpoint Ventures was created to identify and evaluate promising businesses or assets with the goal of completing a qualifying transaction (QT) that will create long-term value for shareholders. The company currently has no commercial operations and its activities are focused exclusively on reviewing potential acquisition opportunities across a range of high-growth sectors. Led by Laurence Rose, Chairman & CEO of Tradelogiq Markets Inc. and Director of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) and guided by an experienced management team and board, Matchpoint Ventures aims to leverage its public listing and access to capital markets to facilitate the growth and success of an emerging enterprise.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, including the intended use of proceeds from any sale of Offered Shares and the timing and ability of the Corporation to obtain all necessary approvals in connection with the Offering. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Corporation has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: investor demand. While the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A discussion of risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation appears in the Offering Documents, each as updated by the Corporation's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Corporation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

