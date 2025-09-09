The funding marks the 10th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Final Reports and Calls to Action

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today the Mastercard Foundation announced $235 million in funding to 30 post-secondary institutions and national Indigenous organizations in recognition of their achievements and impact in education for Indigenous youth across Canada.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) highlighted education as a critical path forward towards reconciliation. Marking a decade of work under the TRC, the Mastercard Foundation's funding highlights the leadership and positive outcomes of these 30 organizations. Collectively, they have educated more than 30,000 Indigenous youth. Funding will enable them to strengthen and scale programs ranging from trades to technology and from healthcare to engineering. and double the numbers of Indigenous youth in these programs over the next ten years.

These organizations were selected based on their track record of impact and improving educational outcomes for Indigenous youth; deep involvement, engagement, and accountability to Indigenous communities and youth; and innovative, successful programming aligned with Indigenous priorities and opportunities for growth.

Their programs demonstrate how the visions, values, and aspirations of Indigenous youth align with pathways to meaningful livelihoods while upholding the principles of Indigenous rights and self-determination. In addition to scaling successful programs, the funding will enable these institutions to share their innovative approaches and build new sustainable solutions together.

Since 2017, the Mastercard Foundation through its EleV Program has been working closely with partners across Canada to transform education and employment opportunities for Indigenous youth. This new commitment deepens the impact of the EleV Program, which to date has supported more than 65,000 young indigenous people through education, entrepreneurship and leadership development.

"We are proud to support the outstanding work of Indigenous institutions and universities that are transforming the lives of young Indigenous people," says Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation. "This game-changing work is rooted in reconciliation from improved healthcare services in communities to innovative businesses that are providing clean energy, cultural programs that are revitalizing Indigenous languages, and young people who are graduating as health, technology and land stewardship leaders."

"This is an act of solidarity with Survivors and their families," says Stephanie Scott, Executive Director at the NCTR. "It ensures that the truths entrusted to the NCTR will be preserved, protected, and shared with future generations. Our work is not only about safeguarding – it is also about justice, education, and transformation."

"The Mastercard Foundation continues to be a true partner to First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv), supporting our vision, leadership, and autonomy," says FNUniv President, Mizowaykomiguk paypomwayotung, Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann. "Through our existing partnership with the Mastercard Foundation's EleV Program, we are achieving academic, legal, and financial independence. This new funding further supports FNUniv's goal of self-determination and significant growth over the long term, nurturing the ambitions of this unique national Indigenous post-secondary institution for many generations into the future."

"With this landmark funding, the University of Manitoba (UM) is committed to continued collaboration with Indigenous partners, acting boldly to support Indigenous learners to thrive and to amplify Indigenous leadership," says UM President and Vice-Chancellor Michael Benarroch. "This builds on our longstanding partnership with the EleV Program, which has been instrumental in our efforts to transform the experiences and opportunities of Indigenous students at our university today, and for generations to come."

These grants enable each of these organizations to ensure growth and stability of their efforts in Indigenous education. As the fastest-growing demographic in Canada, investing in Indigenous youth education now and into the future benefits the entire country. In the years ahead, a national network of leading organizations will share knowledge, amplify impact, and accelerate change in post-secondary education. Working in support of self-determination and integrating Indigenous knowledges and cultures, these institutions will equip Indigenous young people with the skills they need to thrive, contributing to a sustainable and prosperous future for all.





Learn more about this commitment and see the full list of partners here: https://mastercardfdn.org//en/recognizing-leadership-in-education-for-indigenous-youth-media-packet/

