Canada's Largest Private HVAC-R Conference and Tradeshow Returns With a Focus on Change, Leadership, and Industry Execution

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Master Group, Canada's largest HVAC-R distributor and one of North America's leading players in the industry, will host its annual vendor and customer summit, the MPower Summit, from February 18 to 20, 2026, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

The MPower Summit hosted by Master Group is Canada’s largest private HVAC-R conference and tradeshow, bringing together more than 2,000 participants from across the country, including suppliers, customers, executives and industry leaders. It will take place from February 18 to 20, 2026, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. (CNW Group/Master Group)

The MPower Summit is Canada's largest private HVAC-R conference and tradeshow, bringing together more than 2,000 participants from across the country, including suppliers, customers, executives and industry leaders. The event is designed as a forum for meaningful dialogue, knowledge sharing and alignment at a time of significant transformation for the industry.

Held under the theme "Change. Adapt. Evolve.", the 2026 edition of MPower reflects the realities facing the HVAC-R sector, from regulatory change and decarbonization to new technologies, economic pressure, and evolving customer expectations. The Montréal edition will feature an expanded footprint, a strengthened program, and strong vendor participation.

The three-day event will include a large-scale tradeshow, a supplier recognition evening, a full customer day with keynote programming and breakout sessions, a gala evening with live performances and a final day dedicated to Master Group's sales force and leadership team, focused on strategic alignment and execution.

"MPower was created to bring our industry together in a way that is practical, relevant, and grounded in the realities we all face," said John Kaul, President of the Master Group. "After the strong engagement we saw last year, hosting MPower in Montréal allows us to deepen that dialogue and create space for conversations that help our partners and customers navigate what's ahead."

"The MPower Summit reflects how we approach leadership at Master: by listening, convening, and focusing on execution," added Louis St-Laurent, Chief Executive Officer of the Master Group. "This is not about predictions or hype. It's about equipping our partners, customers, and teams with the perspective, tools, and connections they need to adapt and move forward with confidence."

Two Days of Industry-Leading Content

Wednesday, February 18 – Master & Vendors Day

Tradeshow (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), followed by a dinner and supplier awards ceremony (6:00 p.m.).

Thursday, February 19 – Master, Vendors & Customers Day

Tradeshow (9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), breakout sessions, keynote luncheon conference, cocktail reception, and gala dinner.

Educational sessions will address topics shaping the future of the HVAC-R industry, including artificial intelligence, decarbonization, new refrigerants, CO₂ systems, A2L regulations, AHRI standards, economic trends, sales effectiveness, and stress management.

Featured Speakers

Nick Pericle, President, Tenexity -- AI in Distribution

Mia Homsy, Investissement Québec -- Economic Outlook

Stéphane Gendron, Hydro-Québec -- OSE Incentives

Dr. Sonia Lupien, Canada Research Chair -- Stress & Performance

About The Master Group

The Master Group is Canada's largest HVAC-R distributor and one of North America's leading players in the industry. For more than 70 years, Master has supported contractors, engineers and industry partners with a broad portfolio of solutions across residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications.

With more than 1,500 dynamic and dedicated team members and a network of 85 branches, along with four distribution centres and three regional distribution hubs across Canada and the United States, Master combines national scale with strong local presence. The company is known for its deep technical expertise, disciplined execution and long-standing partnerships with customers and suppliers.

Master's approach is grounded in growth, simplicity, teamwork and doing what's right -- focusing on practical innovation, operational excellence and helping its partners succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.

Improving lives, in every degree.

To learn more about The Master Group, visit www.master.ca.

