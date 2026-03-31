Global basketball leader and philanthropist will develop a coaching initiative in support of women and girls alongside Canada's first WNBA franchise

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Masai Ujiri, one of the most respected executives and visionaries in global basketball, has joined the Toronto Tempo as a Principal Owner.

MASAI UJIRI JOINS TORONTO TEMPO OWNERSHIP GROUP (CNW Group/Toronto Tempo) MASAI UJIRI JOINS TORONTO TEMPO OWNERSHIP GROUP (CNW Group/Toronto Tempo)

As the architect of the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA Championship and founder of Giants of Africa, Ujiri has dedicated his career to empowering global communities through sport while championing women's empowerment, equity, and opportunity at every level of leadership and development. Now, as an owner of the Toronto Tempo, he brings that same vision to developing the next generation of leaders in women's basketball in Canada and around the world.

"As an honourary Canadian, I'm excited to be part of the Tempo team as I believe they are building something truly historic -- a franchise that represents not only Canada, but the future of basketball," said Ujiri. "I believe deeply in the vision behind the Tempo: creating female leaders, elevating women not just on the court, but across the organization, and building championship culture from day one. This is more than just a new team -- it's a defining moment in women's basketball globally."

Ujiri's commitment to advancing women in sport comes to life through Tempo Rising, an innovative global coaching mentorship program launching today in collaboration with the Tempo. A first-of-its-kind initiative, Tempo Rising supports emerging women-identifying and non-binary coaches at the introduction-to-competition level who are shaping the future of the game in their communities. The program offers exclusive access to mentorship, professional development, and hands-on coaching experiences, guided by Masai Ujiri alongside General Manager Monica Wright Rogers and Head Coach Sandy Brondello, with a focus on value-driven coaching, community impact, and long-term growth. Interested candidates can apply here.

"Masai's leadership, his vision, and his deep belief in the power of sport make him an extraordinary addition to our ownership group," said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. "In his role as a Principal Owner, his influence and values align perfectly with what the Tempo stands for -- equity, excellence, and purpose. Together, we will continue to build a franchise that reflects the best of what sport can do for communities here in Canada and around the world."

Ujiri joins in a Principal ownership role alongside Serena Williams.

Watch the announcement video on the Toronto Tempo's official YouTube channel here. More information about the Tempo, including details on tickets and merchandise, can be found at tempo.wnba.com.

About Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada and CIBC are the team's first announced founding partners. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman Emeritus of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019. The team's other owners include Larry Tanenbaum, Scott Lake, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Lilly Singh, Geoff Molson, France Margaret Bélanger, and Reetu Gupta.

About Masai Ujiri and Giants of Africa

Masai Ujiri, an award-winning and barrier-breaking NBA executive, is the founder of Giants of Africa. Started in 2003, GOA draws upon Ujiri's unique basketball journey to achieve its goal of uplifting African youth with programs focused on empowerment and leadership. As the first African general manager in North American professional sports who was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2013, Ujiri's ascent to the top of the basketball world began in his native Nigeria and took him around the world as a player, scout and executive, culminating in 2019 when he served as the architect of a Toronto Raptors team that became the first franchise outside the United States to be crowned NBA champions. While President and Vice Chairman of The Toronto Raptors, he increased the female staff by 2000%. Ujiri is also a co-founder of Zaria Group, a firm catalyzing sports, entertainment, and cultural infrastructure across Africa. In 2025, the UN Secretary-General appointed Ujiri as a Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, a position where he uses his platform to promote youth empowerment, education, equality, and sustainability. Ultimately, he believes his work with Giants of Africa will prove to be the most meaningful and rewarding of his life.

For additional information on the Toronto Tempo, please contact:

Bri Bijman - [email protected] – 437-324-8318

For additional information on Masai Ujiri, please contact:

Tamara Kamaka - Giants of Africa

[email protected]

Bobbie Gale - 2b Entertainment

[email protected]

Collin Citron - 2b Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE Toronto Tempo