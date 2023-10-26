Marvel Studios' THE MARVELS Soars Into 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX and Multi-sensory 4DX Theaters

Tickets On Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies announced that Marvel Studios' upcoming film "The Marvels" will be showcased in both the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format and the multi-sensory 4DX experiential format. "The Marvels" flies into theaters on November 10.

In CJ 4DPLEX's panoramic ScreenX auditoriums, audiences are in for an exhilarating ride and will soar to new heights with director Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels." Leveraging revolutionary technology, ScreenX elevates the movie theater experience by creating mesmerizing and captivating sights across dual-sided screens. As audiences step inside the ScreenX experience, they'll feel as though they are woven into the heroic saga of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) alongside Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as they unite to shield the world from impending peril. CJ 4DPLEX joined forces with Marvel Studios, Disney and Nia DaCosta to orchestrate breathtaking visuals that magnify the essence of pivotal moments within the action-packed film, exclusively available in the ScreenX format.

For those seeking an extraordinary departure from the traditional movie experience, CJ 4DPLEX offers the chance to transcend conventional boundaries through their effects-enhancing 4DX auditoriums. 4DX pushes the envelope with over 21 sensory effects, including motion, water, lightning, scents, among others. Audiences can be transported into the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over 790 4DX auditoriums playing "The Marvels" worldwide.

"'The Marvels' will take moviegoers on an exhilarating journey at Mach-3 speed alongside Captain Marvel in our unforgettable ScreenX and 4DX formats," expressed Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "This highly-anticipated sequel to 'Captain Marvel' offers striking fight sequences and stunning visuals, and we are eager to share this electrifying film with audiences."

"We are proud to have collaborated with Marvel Studios, Disney and visionary director Nia DaCosta. Together, we've created immersive and heart-pounding cinematic presentations for our ScreenX and 4DX formats," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "At CJ 4DPLEX, our unwavering mission is to deliver exhilarating films for our unique premium auditoriums and to make these thrilling adventures accessible to audiences worldwide."

"The Marvels" tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at any ScreenX and 4DX theaters near you.

About The Marvels

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Nia DaCosta directs with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 366 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 791 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

