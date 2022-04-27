Marvel Studios' "DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS" Enters a New Dimension in ScreenX

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will have the most ScreenX content of any Marvel film to date with 52 minutes of exclusive imagery in the visually stunning and immersive 270 degree ScreenX format.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will debut in the visually immersive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters worldwide starting May 6.

By expanding specially selected film sequences onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, ScreenX surrounds and transports moviegoers into the story and action of the film. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Marvel Studios and the filmmakers to ensure the highest quality presentation of the action adventure to guarantee an immersive, 270-degree panoramic viewing experience that can't be replicated elsewhere.

After Marvel Studios and CJ 4DPLEX announced their collaboration to release films in the ScreenX format, audiences have been able to watch Marvel megahits like "Black Panther," "Captain Marvel" and "Black Widow" in ScreenX's peripheral three-screen design. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the next installment of this partnership and will be available on more than 372 ScreenX screens worldwide and 71 screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B, Cinepolis and CGV Cinemas.

"ScreenX audiences will be transported into another universe with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.' Thank you Disney, Marvel Studios and the filmmakers for your valued collaboration and innovative input to make the ScreenX experience one-of-a-kind," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

"We're excited for audiences to enter a new dimension with 52 minutes of exclusive ScreenX imagery highlighting for movie goers the differentiation between the cinema and the home experience," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America.

About "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"—a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. To date, there are over 372 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 776 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 41 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

