Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" To Debut In The Visually Immersive, 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, together with The Walt Disney Company, announced today that the epic Marvel Studios action film "Black Widow" will be releasing in ScreenX, the world's first multi-projection system that provides a 270-degree panoramic film viewing experience.

"Black Widow" opens today on over 359 ScreenX screens worldwide and over 63 Screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B Theatres, Cinepolis, and CGV Cinemas.

"Black Widow" in ScreenX will expand specially selected sequences of the film onto the left and right side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with extended imagery which naturally fills their peripheral vision. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Disney, Marvel Studios, and the filmmakers to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film and selected key scenes and exclusive imagery for the ScreenX version. ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution.

"Black Widow" will also be available in the innovative multi-sensory experience 4DX on over 773 screens worldwide and over 49 Screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas. The 4DX film will feature over 20 different motion and environmental effects enhancing the action and drawing audiences closer to the story on-screen.

"The thrill of going to the movies is back with 'Black Widow,' and CJ 4DPLEX is creating two amazing, unique ways for fans to experience this film in theaters," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "We are thrilled to be able to work with the teams at Disney and Marvel Studios to share this epic blockbuster on the big screen, and we look forward to welcoming fans back into our theaters for the global release of the film in our immersive ScreenX format and our multi-sensory 4DX experience," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

Past collaborations between CJ 4DPLEX and The Walt Disney Company include successful worldwide releases of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel," along with Disney's "Mulan," in both the ScreenX and 4DX formats.

Tickets can be purchased online or at your local theater.

About "BLACK WIDOW"

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow — the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — hits U.S. theaters today.

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 359 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 36 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 773 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 67 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 36 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

