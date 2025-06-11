Marval Guru (India) Fund Ranks #1 in Canada with 30% 5-Year Annual Net Return

Delivers 268% Total Net Return Over Five Years, Topping Over 3,200 Institutional Funds

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Marval Capital Ltd. ("Marval") announced today that its Marval Guru Fund ("the Fund") is the top-performing institutional fund in Canada based on its five-year compound annual net return. The Fund, now six years old, focuses on Indian small and mid-cap equities. With over $400 million in assets under management, it is one of the largest small- and mid-cap India-focused funds in the world outside of India. After reaching its five-year milestone in May 2024, the Fund has remained ranked among Canada's top five institutional funds for eight consecutive months.

Over the five years ending May 31, 2025, the Fund delivered a compound annual net return of 29.7% in Canadian dollars, resulting in a total net return of 268%. An initial investment of $100 on May 31, 2020, would have grown to $368 by May 31, 2025. Invested capital doubled, on average, in about two and a half years.*

The Fund has outperformed the S&P 500, NASDAQ, and S&P/TSX Composite by over 10 percentage points annually for the last five years.** This performance was achieved without the use of leverage or derivatives.

PERFORMANCE RANKINGS

Based on 5 Years of Performance (May 31, 2020 - May 31, 2025)

Fund Database1 Number of Funds Marval Guru Fund Rank Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada2 > 3,200 1st India Funds Available Outside of India 50 1st

1 Sources: Fundlibrary.com (accessed June 2025), Asian Fund Database (various reports gathered up to June 2025).

2 In the Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada, excludes a cryptocurrency fund with an AUM of $8 million.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

#1 in Canada : Ranked first out of more than 3,200 funds in the Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada . Notably, over the last ten years, 99% of funds in this database have not achieved a total net return as high as the Fund's five-year total return of 268%.

Ranked first out of more than 3,200 funds in the Fundata Institutional Fund Database of . Notably, over the last ten years, 99% of funds in this database have not achieved a total net return as high as the Fund's five-year total return of 268%. #1 India-Focused Fund (Outside India): Ranked first among 50 institutional-grade India -focused funds available outside of India (across Asia , Europe , and the U.S.), outperforming the next best fund by 3% in compound annual net return over five years. Notably, over the last ten years, 88% of funds in this database have not achieved a total net return as high as the Fund's five-year total return.

OUTLOOK



"We are profoundly humbled and deeply grateful. This milestone is not ours alone; it belongs to our mentors, our dedicated team, our valued investors, our service partners, and our families, whose guidance and generosity have shaped every step," said Ben Watsa, Founder & CEO of Marval Capital Ltd. and CIO of the Marval Guru Fund. "While we pause to acknowledge this achievement, we see it as just the beginning on India's journey to becoming a developed economy. Our vision is to become the world's most trusted partner for India's growth. We hope this moment will help us forge new relationships and bring our distinctive, long-term investment approach to more investors around the globe, always focused on safeguarding and growing their capital."

ABOUT THE FUND



The Fund is an investment trust offered only by way of offering memorandum on a private placement basis to "accredited investors," as defined in the applicable Canadian securities legislation.

ABOUT MARVAL CAPITAL LTD.

Marval Capital Ltd. is an investment firm that focuses on the Indian market. We take pride in uncovering hidden gems in the Indian stock market, particularly within under-researched and often misunderstood small to mid-cap sectors. Guided by the principles of value investing, we diligently identify companies and invest where we have conviction that a business has potential to compound over the long-term. As an independent investment firm, we are committed to our clients' best interests, striving to achieve greater heights together.

*Compound annual net return figures referred to in this press release are presented net of fees and all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Past performance does not guarantee future results; no representation is being made that the Fund or any of its investments will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past, or that significant losses will be avoided.

**Source: Bloomberg.

Marval Capital Ltd. is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, as a portfolio manager in Ontario and as an exempt market dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

This press release is not intended to constitute an offering of units of the Fund. Any offer or sale of securities of the Fund will be made according to the Fund's Offering Memorandum ("OM") to eligible "accredited investors" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the OM of the Fund. The OM contains information about the investment objectives and terms and conditions of an investment in the Fund (including fees) and will also contain tax information and risk disclosures that are important to any investment decision regarding the Fund. Please read the OM before investing.



The Fund is not registered in the United States of America under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund's units have not been registered in the United States of America under the Securities Act of 1933. Fund units made available under this offer may not be directly or indirectly offered or sold in the United States of America or any of its territories or possessions or areas subject to its jurisdiction or to or for the benefit of residents thereof, unless pursuant to an exemption from registration requirements available under U.S. law, any applicable statute, rule or interpretation. The Fund is not offered in the United States and U.S. Persons are not eligible to invest in the Fund. Prospective investors shall be required to declare that they are not a U.S. Person and are not applying for units on behalf of any U.S. Person, as defined under the relevant United States securities laws.

This press release is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a recommendation of any specific investment product, strategy, or decision, and is not intended to suggest taking or refraining from any course of action. It is not intended to address the needs, circumstances, and objectives of any specific investor. Prospective investors should consult with their own professional advisors regarding the financial, legal and tax consequences of any investment. The Fund is not intended as a complete investment program.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the OM before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical net compound annual and total net returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Marval Capital Ltd., Email: [email protected], Website: www.marvalcapital.com