Marval Guru (India) Fund Delivers 29% Annual Net Return Over 5 Years; Ranks Top 3 in Canada Post-COVID

The Marval Guru Fund Delivers Outstanding 256% Total Net Return Over 5 Years

Ranks 3rd Among Over 3,200 Canadian Funds, And Outperforms Global Competitors

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Five years after the COVID‑driven market downturn, Marval Capital Ltd.'s ("Marval") Marval Guru Fund (the "Fund") ranks third out of more than 3,200 Canadian institutional funds based on its five‑year compound annual net return. With nearly $400 million in AUM, the Fund ranks among the largest dedicated, actively managed India‑equity funds outside India with a small and mid‑cap focus. Marval is sharing the Fund's performance rankings against all institutional funds offered in Canada and internationally available India-focused funds.

Over the past five years, in Canadian dollars, the Fund has delivered a compound annual net return of 28.9%, resulting in a total net return of 256%. An initial investment of $100 on March 31, 2020, would have grown to $356 by March 31, 2025. A fund with a compound annual net return of 13.5% over ten years would yield a lower total net return than what the Marval Guru Fund has produced over the last five years. Results were achieved without the use of leverage or derivatives.*

"Proud of how far we've come post-COVID, I feel gratitude and excitement for our future." Ben Watsa, CEO of Marval Post this

PERFORMANCE RANKINGS



Based on 5 Years of Performance (March 31, 2020 - March 31, 2025)

Fund Database1 Number of Funds Marval Guru

Fund Rank Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada2 > 3,200 3rd India Funds Available Outside of India 50 1st

1 Sources: Fundlibrary.com (accessed April 2025), Asian Fund Database (various reports gathered up to March 2025).

2 In the Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada, excludes a cryptocurrency fund with an AUM of $8 million.

Fundata Institutional Fund Database of Canada: According to Fundata, which tracks all institutional funds in Canada, the Marval Guru Fund ranks third out of more than 3,200 funds, encompassing every major investment firm and investment strategy in the country. Marval believes the Fund is well-positioned to continue delivering strong performance over the next 20 years. Notably, over the last ten years, 99% of the funds in the Fundata database have not achieved a total net return as high as the Fund's five-year total return of 256%.

Asian Fund Database of India-Focused Funds: From various Asian fund databases, Marval assessed 50 institutional-grade India-focused funds available outside of India; across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., including those from reputable international and emerging market firms, as well as Indian wealth managers with global offerings. Among these, the Fund ranks first, with the second best fund behind the Marval Guru Fund by 3.5% in compound annual net return performance over five years! Over ten years, more than 80% of these funds have not produced a total net return as high as the Fund's five-year total net return of 256%.

INVESTMENT RESULTS

The Fund's five-year compound annual net return of 28.9% means that invested capital doubled approximately every three years. The Fund is currently the only India-focused fund in Canada with such a strong track record. In an investment world that often focuses on short-term gains and frequent trading, Marval has demonstrated that the Fund's long-term, buy-and-hold investment strategy remains highly effective.

OUTLOOK

"Looking back at the post-COVID market and my 24 years in the investment field, I'm both proud of how far we've come and excited about where we're headed," said Ben Watsa, Founder and CEO of Marval Capital Ltd. and CIO of the Marval Guru Fund. "Reaching this five-year milestone proves that staying disciplined and focused on long-term goals can carry us through unpredictable markets. Our vision is to be North America's most trusted investment partner; a place where decades of knowledge, relationships, and insights help our clients safeguard and grow their capital in a truly unique way."

ABOUT THE FUND



The Fund is an investment trust offered only by way of offering memorandum on a private placement basis to "accredited investors," as defined in the applicable Canadian securities legislation.

ABOUT MARVAL CAPITAL LTD.

Marval Capital Ltd. is an investment firm that focuses on the Indian market. We take pride in uncovering hidden gems in the Indian stock market, particularly within under-researched and often misunderstood small to mid-cap sectors. Guided by the principles of value investing, we diligently identify companies and invest where we have conviction that a business has potential to compound over the long-term. As an independent investment firm, we are committed to our clients' best interests, striving to achieve greater heights together.

Website: www.marvalcapital.com

*Compound annual net return figures referred to in this press release are presented net of fees and all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Past performance does not guarantee future results; no representation is being made that the Fund or any of its investments will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past, or that significant losses will be avoided.

Marval Capital Ltd. is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, as a portfolio manager in Ontario and as an exempt market dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

This press release is not intended to constitute an offering of units of the Fund. Any offer or sale of securities of the Fund will be made according to the Fund's Offering Memorandum ("OM") to eligible "accredited investors" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the OM of the Fund. The OM contains information about the investment objectives and terms and conditions of an investment in the Fund (including fees) and will also contain tax information and risk disclosures that are important to any investment decision regarding the Fund. Please read the OM before investing.



The Fund is not registered in the United States of America under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund's units have not been registered in the United States of America under the Securities Act of 1933. Fund units made available under this offer may not be directly or indirectly offered or sold in the United States of America or any of its territories or possessions or areas subject to its jurisdiction or to or for the benefit of residents thereof, unless pursuant to an exemption from registration requirements available under U.S. law, any applicable statute, rule or interpretation. The Fund is not offered in the United States and U.S. Persons are not eligible to invest in the Fund. Prospective investors shall be required to declare that they are not a U.S. Person and are not applying for units on behalf of any U.S. Person, as defined under the relevant United States securities laws.

This press release is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a recommendation of any specific investment product, strategy, or decision, and is not intended to suggest taking or refraining from any course of action. It is not intended to address the needs, circumstances, and objectives of any specific investor. Prospective investors should consult with their own professional advisors regarding the financial, legal and tax consequences of any investment. The Fund is not intended as a complete investment program.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the OM before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical net compound annual and total net returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Marval Capital Ltd.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Marval Capital Ltd., Email: [email protected] or [email protected]