MARTINI® is debuting its first range of non-alcoholic products, providing great tasting options for mindful drinkers in time for the holiday season and Dry January

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - MARTINI®, the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality aromatized and sparkling wines, is proud to introduce its premium collection of Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo and 0.0% Sparkling Beverage, presenting a balanced and sophisticated, moderate approach to consumption ahead of the festive season.

Meticulously developed with the highest quality craftsmanship, MARTINI® master blenders have worked to create a full-flavored, Italian-style, non-alcoholic Aperitif and Sparkling Beverage, inspired by their 160 years of expertise in wine and herbs to instantly transport consumers o the hills of Italy.

Their non-alcoholic Aperitivo range is available in two fresh tasting and distinct flavors. MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Floreale contains a refreshingly light tasting and botanical flavor profile, paired with delicate notes of Roman Chamomile. MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Vibrante offers a fruity, balanced Aperitivo option, with notes of Italian Bergamot Oranges. These options are the perfect addition to any cocktail-lovers' drinks cabinet and can be enjoyed with tonic as a simple refreshing serve or to make other non-alcoholic cocktails. The brand has also announced the launch of MARTINI Dolce 0.0, a brand new zero alcohol drink, perfect for anyone looking to enjoy some bubbly without the alcohol.

With the holidays right around the corner and the recent rise in sober-curious consumers, MARTINI'®s non-alcoholic range is born out of a heightened desire for mindful cocktails that are brimming with vibrant flavor and contains no artificial flavorings. Designed for those who sip mindfully, without sacrificing quality and taste, MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Vibrante and Floreale contain an ABV of less than 0.5% alcohol. Both variants are gluten free and made without compromise, with the alcohol being gently removed and naturally infused with a masterful blend of botanicals from around the world. MARTINI Dolce 0.0 is completely alcohol-free and made for celebrating any occasion. It presents notes of citrus, pear and apple as well as pleasant fruity and aromatic notes of Moscato.

According to data from a 2022 Cocktail Trends Report, 58% of individuals globally are drinking more non-alcoholic and low-ABV cocktails in comparison to the previous year.

"We're so excited to offer a refreshing and sophisticated alternative for time best shared with those that matter most and for consumers not looking to consume alcohol" said Aaron Daniel, MARTINI® Senior Brand Manager. "MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo and Dolce 0.0 Sparkling Beverage allow people to discover a new way to host and celebrate with friends yearlong while also adopting a more mindful approach to drinking."

In the spirit of the festive season, MARTINI® has created the ideal non-alcoholic sipper to enjoy throughout the holidays. See full recipe below.

THIS IS NOT A HOLIDAY PUNCH

1.5 Parts MARTINI Vibrante

2.5 Parts Cranberry juice

Top with Ginger Ale

Fresh red berries

Icing sugar

Mint leaves

Method: Mix all ingredients in a large wine glass full of ice. Garnish with fresh red berries, mint, and a sprinkle of icing sugar.

MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Vibrante and Floreale are now available in select Sobeys/Safeway/IGA across Canada for $16.99 and in Quebec at the SAQ for $16.75. MARTINI® Dolce 0.0 can be purchased at Sobeys/Safeway/IGA for $13.99, SAQ for $13.25 and beginning in December for $13.95 at the LCBO.

About MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo

MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo is a premium non-alcoholic aperitivo, made for those times when you are choosing not to drink alcohol but still want to enjoy a sophisticated and refreshing tasting drink. Taking the same quality wines that are used in classic vermouths, the alcohol is gently removed and infused with a selection of botanicals, made with natural flavour. MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Vibrante is a masterful blend of natural botanicals containing less than 0.5% vol alcohol, with Italian Bergamot to create a fruity aperitivo. MARTINI® Non-Alcoholic Floreale presents a refreshingly light and floral taste, with subtle notes of Roman Chamomile.

About MARTINI Dolce 0.0

MARTINI Dolce 0.0, an alcohol-free premium sparkling grape beverage created by the world's number one Italian sparkling wine brand. With delicate notes of citrus, pear and apple and pleasant fruity and aromatic notes of Moscato, MARTINI Dolce 0.0 is balanced between acidity and sweetness, creating a long, pleasant well-balanced finish on the palette. Celebrate moments with friends without compromising great taste - enjoy notes of citrus, pear and apple and pleasant fruity and aromatic notes of Moscato.

About MARTINI®

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI® is a leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality aromatized and sparkling wines. The award- winning, vibrant, and bittersweet taste of the MARTINI® range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. The MARTINI® portfolio includes MARTINI® Fiero, MARTINI® Riserva Speciale Rubino, MARTINI® Riserva Speciale Ambrato, MARTINI® Bianco, MARTINI® Rosso and MARTINI® Extra Dry Vermouths, MARTINI® Asti, MARTINI® Prosecco and MARTINI® Rosé Extra Dry Italian Sparkling wines. CASA MARTINI, the MARTINI® brand home, is located Pessione di Chieri, in Turin, at the MARTINI® historic premises and is now open for private events, conference meetings and social occasions.

ENJOY MARTINI® RESPONSIBLY*NON-ALCOHOLIC* DEALCOHOLIZED WINE APERITIF. <0.5% MARTINI® AND THE BALL AND BAR LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT www.martini.com

