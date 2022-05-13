Mars Wrigley Canada Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Due to Potential Presence of Thin Metal Strand Embedded in Gummies or Loose in the Bag

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Mars Wrigley Canada announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.

On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table (CNW Group/Mars Wrigley Canada) Table - Mars Wrigley recall (CNW Group/Mars Wrigley Canada) Table - Mars Wrigley recall (CNW Group/Mars Wrigley Canada)

Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in Canada include specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies described in the table below. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table to the right.

Mars Wrigley Canada will work with retailers to remove recalled product from store shelves.

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us.

Contact:

Consumer Care Center:

https://www.mars.com/contact-us

Media:

Shannon Denny

416-884-1877

[email protected]

