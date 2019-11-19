MaRS & EDC partnership will support Canadian science and technology success on international stage

OTTAWA, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, MaRS Discovery District (MaRS) and Export Development Canada (EDC) announced a new partnership aimed at helping Canadian science and technology companies with global potential to validate new market opportunities and expand internationally.

Through this partnership, the two organizations will develop a tailored and dedicated program of advice and expertise for growing Canadian companies – the International Solutions Suite. This portfolio of services will help technology companies identify new, potential global markets while simultaneously exploring practical solutions for succeeding in those parts of the world.

"Our mission is to help Canadian startups grow and scale, help them solve pressing problems, and ultimately grow the Canadian tech ecosystem," said Jon Dogterom, Senior Vice President of MaRS venture services. "Working with EDC, this new partnership will help made-in-Canada companies reach those international markets that are so crucial to their success and give them the confidence to navigate foreign markets."

Statistics show that early stage companies, like science and technology companies, represent between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of small- and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. Through market intelligence, events and workshops, direct connections to country experts, and data and research reports, the MaRS-EDC International Solutions Suite will equip Canadian entrepreneurs with the tools and confidence to scale their businesses around the world.

"Early stage companies have the appetite to go global but need additional support with their international strategy, finding customers, accessing growth financing, maintaining cash flow, and more," said Catherine Decarie, Senior Vice President, Channels and Marketing, EDC. "Beyond making sure businesses know we're here to help, by working with partners, such as MaRS, we are innovating new services to provide them with what they need regardless of their company's size or how long they've been in business. Together with MaRS, we're excited to help Canadian science and technology companies accelerate onto the international stage."

Starting today, Canadian science and technology companies can benefit from the MaRS-EDC International Solutions tailored expertise such as the newly launched United Kingdom Country Guide. This guide covers a spectrum of information including market opportunities, business regulations and taxes all tailored to the unique opportunities and challenges facing Canadian early stage companies.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage. As international risk experts, we equip Canadian companies with the tools they need – the trade knowledge, financing solutions, equity, insurance, and connections – to grow their business with confidence. Underlying all our support is a commitment to sustainable and responsible business.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-888-434-8508 or visit www.edc.ca.

About MaRS

MaRS is North America's largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth startups and scale-ups tackling key issues in the health, cleantech, fintech and other sectors. In addition, MaRS convenes all members of the tech ecosystem to drive breakthrough discoveries, grow the economy and make an impact by solving real problems for real people — in Canada and around the world.

