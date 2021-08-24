The strategic alliance with Smulders supports the largest offshore wind investment in the United States announced earlier this year by Marmen and Welcon, in partnership with the Port of Albany and Equinor, a broad-based energy company and a global leader in offshore wind. Marmen Welcon, in conjunction with Smulders, will be the first to manufacture offshore wind towers and transition pieces in the United States, at the Port of Albany facility. The port development is scheduled to begin later in 2021, and offshore wind towers are scheduled to begin production at the end of 2023.

"Smulders is clearly the right partner for Marmen Welcon with its track record of over 2,000 transition pieces manufactured at its facilities located in Europe," said Patrick Pellerin, President of Marmen. "The strategic partnership will allow for knowledge transfer and enhance our manufacturing capabilities for transition piece production in our future Port of Albany facility."

"With this announcement, offshore wind developers now have the opportunity to source all of their large steel-fabricated components (foundations, transition pieces and towers) in the U.S., thanks to our new facility," said Carsten Pedersen, Chairman of Welcon.

Raf Iemants, Managing Director of Smulders said: "With already more than 20 years of offshore wind experience in the European market, we are looking forward to sharing our expertise in the manufacturing of transition pieces with Marmen Welcon and contribute to the development of a sustainable supply chain for the upcoming U.S. offshore wind market."

First U.S. Offshore Wind Tower Manufacturing Facility

Announced earlier in 2021, the US$350M investment is driven by Equinor, Marmen Welcon, the Port of Albany and supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The project is the largest manufacturing project of renewable offshore wind towers in the U.S.

The project will transform the port infrastructure to produce offshore wind towers and transition pieces. The project is expected to create up to 350 direct jobs in New York State, in addition to economic benefits for State and local businesses.

About Marmen

Marmen has facilities in Canada and the U.S. and is recognized as one of the largest manufacturers of onshore wind towers in North America and for providing high-precision machining, fabrication and mechanical assembly services to leading Original Equipment Manufacturers around the world.

About Welcon

Welcon, based in Denmark, is the world's leading manufacturer of offshore wind towers and holds worldwide production rights for the Stiesdal floating and bottom fixed offshore foundations.

About Smulders

Smulders, subsidiary of Eiffage Métal, is an international steel construction company with production facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Poland and the United Kingdom, providing engineering, construction, supply and assembly of heavy, technical complex steel constructions.

