MARMEN WELCOMES THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA'S DECISION TO SELECT TKMS AS THE PREFERRED SUPPLIER FOR THE CANADIAN PATROL SUBMARINE PROJECT

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - MARMEN welcomes the Government of Canada's decision to designate ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) as the preferred supplier for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project.

As one of TKMS's strategic Canadian partners for the manufacturing of the 212CD submarine, MARMEN will contribute its advanced manufacturing expertise to one of the world's most sophisticated conventional submarine programs. This once-in-a-generation opportunity combines Germany's leadership in submarine design and construction with Canada's industrial expertise, while marking a significant milestone in MARMEN's continued growth in the defence sector.

The next phase will involve discussions between the Government of Canada and TKMS to finalize the terms of the agreement. MARMEN's specific scope of work will be confirmed over the coming year, once those negotiations have been completed. The level of investment and job creation associated with MARMEN's participation will depend on the final agreement reached by all parties.

Subject to the final scope of work assigned to the company, MARMEN will manufacture structural subassemblies for the 212CD submarine, including complex machining and assembly work. All work will be carried out in accordance with TKMS's technical specifications, quality standards and delivery schedules.

"This announcement recognizes the strategic role that Canada's advanced manufacturing sector can play in strengthening both our economy and our national security, while supporting the objectives of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy. It also demonstrates the Government's commitment to generating direct industrial benefits through the production of submarine components in Canada," said Vincent Trudel, President and Chief Executive Officer of MARMEN.

MARMEN has identified defence as a key driver of its long-term growth strategy and intends to establish a North American centre of excellence for submarine component manufacturing serving both Canada and the United States. Together, TKMS and MARMEN demonstrate how international defence cooperation can generate tangible industrial benefits, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and create long-term economic opportunities for Quebec and Canada.

About MARMEN: MARMEN is a highly respected manufacturing partner for major OEMs, with in-depth expertise in high-precision machining, manufacturing, assembly, surface treatment, design and engineering. With more than 1,200 employees and manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States representing close to 1,000,000 square feet of production capacity, the company carries out strategic projects in sectors including defence, aerospace, wind power, hydroelectric power and aviation.

About TKMS: TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with over 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil) with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 people work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

SOURCE MARMEN

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