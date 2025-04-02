Market Logic revolutionizes market intelligence data analysis with latest release of DeepSights

Unique AI for insights technology at the heart of DeepSights™ combines holistic understanding of structured and unstructured data.

BERLIN, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Market Logic Software is introducing a new era of user-friendly data democratization by adding structured data analysis capabilities to its AI-powered market intelligence and insights platform, DeepSights. This latest breakthrough empowers business users to explore the full range of trusted corporate knowledge housed in reports, news, business systems, and databases through a single point of entry.

DeepSights now accesses structured and unstructured data to uncover deeper insights fast.

In answer to plain language questions about consumer and market trends, DeepSights will now combine information drawn from analysis of structured data tables with information extraction from text and graphics. Detailed citation of sources for every datapoint referenced by DeepSights ensure executives can trust the summaries it provides and act on these insights with confidence.

"Our customers want to equip themselves with every data point in their intelligence armoury to outpace their competition in fast moving markets. By democratizing access to all data types through DeepSights, we are freeing enterprises to move at speed based on deeper, more comprehensive data evidence than ever," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation and Product Officer at Market Logic.

DeepSights tackles the time-consuming and complex nature of exploring both structured and unstructured data to uncover fresh insights. Traditional knowledge management (KM) tools often specialize in processing either structured or unstructured data, typically failing to connect within the same systems. This leaves valuable data siloed in disparate systems, making it challenging for users to locate and retrieve the data they need to create a holistic picture of market trends and consumer preferences.

By contrast, DeepSights' intuitive chat interface removes these common barriers to incorporating structured data access. Rather than needing to be proficient in structured query language or depending on the support of specialised colleagues, business leaders will now have round the clock ability to directly query market insights from tables on their in-house data lakes and databases, including brand health trackers, sales data, or panel monitors.

