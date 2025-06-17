Market Logic launches DeepSights Agents to transform scale and speed of innovation processes

Agentic AI for Insights marks a revolutionary leap forward, systematically driving innovative product development across industries

BERLIN, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Market Logic, the market leading provider of insights management solutions, today announced another breakthrough for AI-driven market intelligence with the introduction of DeepSights Agents. The first agents to be released are specifically trained to identify white space opportunities, develop and refine ideas and build out robust new product concepts. By employing DeepSights Agents, companies will be able to reduce innovation cycle times by more than half.

Market Logic has launched its Agentic AI for Insights, allowing enterprises to conduct systematic innovation and product development across industries

Two types of DeepSights Agents will underpin a new model for driving business impact from AI-based market intelligence technology. Together they will provide end to end support for new product-development.

Always-on DeepSights Consumer Trends Agents provide enterprises with round the clock monitoring and analysis of market data. This marks a significant shift in how insights are collected and shared, moving from time intensive manual processes to proactive, fully automated processes.

On-demand, goal-centric DeepSights Innovation Agents will join forces with human teams and work iteratively in a human/AI collaborative framework to deliver complex projects in a fraction of the time. These specialist AI Agent teams will be embedded within a ready to use application called DeepSights Innovation Studio. As well as on-demand Agents, the application contains customisable workflows and templates which steer users through the innovation process.

"It's time to move market research and intelligence into the driving seat for growth strategies. Agentic AI presents an opportunity to make sense of market signals 24 x 7 and accelerate innovation momentum. Companies that redefine their processes to embrace these capabilities will be the ones to anticipate consumer needs and steal a march on their competition," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief product and innovation officer, Market Logic Software.



"When the pace of innovation slows, growth inevitably slows. We see the potential for DeepSights Agents to reverse this decline and enable a step-change in the volume of high-quality concepts brands bring into their innovation pipeline. Our proven ideation methodology will benefit by applying this systematic, data-driven approach to innovation process for our customers," said Richard Davies, founder, Alchemy-RX.



Across industries, companies are under pressure to introduce new products to stay ahead of the competition. In Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), market leaders expect 10% to 20% of revenues to come from new products, in Pharmaceuticals this ratio is even higher, rising to 30%. However, many brands have fallen behind on achieving these targets because costly and difficult manual processes cannot keep up with the demands of a robust innovation pipeline.

DeepSights Agents, will be in general release from August, and can be deployed across multiple industries including Pharmaceuticals, CPG, Retail, and Financial Services. Expert services support from Market Logic and its partner network will ensure optimal set up and integration of DeepSights Agents to meet the unique requirements of your market focus. Contact our experts to explore capabilities in detail: https://marketlogicsoftware.com/deepsights-agents/.

About Market Logic Software:

Market Logic is the leading SaaS provider of market intelligence and insights solutions. Our AI market insights platform, powered by our special purpose AI for Insights technology DeepSights, allows insights teams to equip business decisions makers with trusted insights at scale and speed. For more than 15 years, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

