Marché de Nuit Asiatique 2026

Presented by Choice Properties & T&T Supermarket

MONTREAL, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Asia, just steps away. T&T Supermarket brings the authentic flavors and products of Asia closer than ever. Choice Properties provides the space. Together, we bring it all to life, creating an unforgettable experience you don't have to travel far to find.

T&T Supermarket and Choice Properties are proud to present the highly anticipated 2026 edition of Marché de Nuit Asiatique at 300 Ave. Sainte-Croix, Montreal, QC. Running from June 18 to 21, 2026, this year's edition brings an expanded and deeply immersive Asian Night Market experience to the heart of Montreal.

Now recognized as one of Montreal's most beloved cultural festivals, Marché de Nuit Asiatique celebrates the richness and diversity of Asian communities through food, music, art, and the simple joy of gathering together. This year also marks a milestone: the arrival of Choice Properties as Title Sponsor, joining longtime partner T&T Supermarket, Canada's leading Asian grocery retailer.

With free admission and free parking, this year's edition promises to be the biggest celebration yet. Under the theme "Asia, just steps away" expect refreshing mist, delicious Asian gastronomy, and a vibrant open-air atmosphere designed to kick off the season in spectacular fashion.

Expanded Flavors and Festivities

This year's culinary lineup is the most ambitious yet -- 176 unique offerings spanning the rich traditions of Filipino, Thai, Chinese, Laotian, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese cuisine. Highlights include succulent Lechon, a show-stopping full lamb on rack, some baluts and more.

2026 Event Highlights

Authentic Night Market Vibe: An electric atmosphere inspired by the world-famous night markets of Asia -- complete with vibrant decor, unique crafts, and cultural treasures around every corner.

An electric atmosphere inspired by the world-famous night markets of Asia -- complete with vibrant decor, unique crafts, and cultural treasures around every corner. Enhanced Entertainment: A larger footprint means more room for artisan booths and cultural performances, ensuring a memorable night out for visitors of all ages.

About Marché de Nuit Asiatique

An annual cultural institution, Marché de Nuit Asiatique celebrates the energy and diversity of Montreal's Asian communities through food, art, and live performance. marchedenuit.com

About Choice Properties

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust and proud Title Sponsor of the 2026 Montreal Asian Night Market. As one of Canada's largest property owners, Choice Properties is committed to building strong, vibrant communities where tenants, partners, and visitors can thrive -- creating spaces that are open, welcoming, and full of life. @choiceproperties choicereit.ca

About T&T Supermarket

T&T Supermarket is the largest Asian supermarket in Canada, with over 39 stores across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Washington, US. Founded in Vancouver in 1993, the company is now led by second-generation CEO Tina Lee and is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles. tntsupermarket.com

"From the very beginning, our vision has been to bring the best of Asia together in one place. With the support of Choice Properties and T&T bringing the flavors, we're proud to create an immersive experience where people can discover incredible food, shop authentic products, and celebrate the richness and diversity of Asian cultures -- all right here, just steps away."

-- Yifang Eva Hu, President of Marché de Nuit Asiatique

Media Contact & Social Media

Instagram: @nightmarketmtl

Website: https://www.marchedenuit.com/

SOURCE Marché Asiatique inc.

For futher information: Yifang Hu, [email protected], 514-586-6680