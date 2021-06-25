TSX: MFI

www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today completed its previously announced purchase of a poultry processing plant located near Schomberg, Ontario, together with the associated poultry supply.

The purchase was completed in accordance with the exercise of a put option by the vendors, Certm Inc. and certain related companies, which was part of a 2018 purchase and sale agreement pursuant to which Maple Leaf Foods previously acquired two other poultry plants and associated poultry supply.

The acquisition aligns with Maple Leaf Foods' overall strategy to continue to build its nutritious meat protein business.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

More information about the acquisition can be found in section 10 of the Management Discussion and Analysis included in the Company's annual earnings release which can be found here https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Maple-Leaf-Foods-Q4-2020-Report-to-Shareholders.pdf

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

For further information: [email protected], 1-888-995-5030; Investor Contact: Mike Rawle, 905-285-5732

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaf.ca

