News provided byMaple Leaf Foods Inc.
May 07, 2026, 17:10 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2026 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 107 shareholders representing 107,206,704 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 85.95% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.
Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 20, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Names of Directors
|
Number of
Shares
Voted For
|
Percentage
of Shares
Voted For
|
Number of
Shares Voted
Against
|
Percentage
of Shares
Voted
Against
|
W.E. Aziz
|
105,310,219
|
98.34 %
|
1,780,024
|
1.66 %
|
R.G. Close
|
105,233,063
|
98.27 %
|
1,857,179
|
1.73 %
|
C.E. Frank
|
105,710,153
|
98.71 %
|
1,380,090
|
1.29 %
|
T.P. Hayes
|
105,781,542
|
98.78 %
|
1,308,700
|
1.22 %
|
L. Jones-Davies
|
105,698,925
|
98.70 %
|
1,391,318
|
1.30 %
|
F. Khan
|
106,208,037
|
99.18 %
|
882,206
|
0.82 %
|
K.N. Lemon
|
106,207,643
|
99.18 %
|
882,600
|
0.82 %
|
A.G. Macdonald
|
106,201,249
|
99.17 %
|
888,994
|
0.83 %
|
L. Mantia
|
106,043,718
|
99.02 %
|
1,046,524
|
0.98 %
|
J.W.F. McCain
|
105,666,205
|
98.67 %
|
1,424,038
|
1.33 %
|
M.H. McCain
|
105,209,129
|
98.24 %
|
1,881,113
|
1.76 %
|
B. Newlands Campbell
|
106,142,564
|
99.12 %
|
947,678
|
0.88 %
All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:
- the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (95.76% of votes cast in favour); and
- the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (98.33% of votes cast in favour).
A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a purpose-driven, protein-focused brand-led consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf® Natural Selections®, Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina® Halal, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.
SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
Contacts: Investor Contact: [email protected]; Media Contact: [email protected]
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