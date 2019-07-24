Manulife to Release Second Quarter Financial Results

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation will release its second quarter results following the market close on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, 2019. There will be a live webcast of the quarterly conference call with analysts on Thursday, August 8, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Scheduled speakers are Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer and Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Details:

Please call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Local: 1-416-340-2218

Toll free in North America: 1-800-377-0758

International: A link to the dial-in numbers is provided below.

https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=1P48R8003770758

The archived webcast will be available at manulife.force.com/Reports following the call. A replay of the call will also be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on August 8, 2019 through November 8, 2019 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Passcode: 6780956#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of March 31, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$849 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

