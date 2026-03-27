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TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife")'s 2026 Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and 2025 Annual Report are being delivered to shareholders and are now available at manulife.com.

The Circular contains information about the annual meeting of common shareholders of Manulife, including details on how to attend the meeting and information relating to the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The meeting will be held in person and by live webcast on May 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Manulife is using notice-and-access to deliver the Circular to our registered and non-registered (beneficial) shareholders. The Circular can be found online on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting); the website of our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust") (www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/mfc); SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca); and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar). Shareholders may also request a paper copy of the Circular by going to www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/mfc or calling TSX Trust at 1-888-433-6443 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or 416-682-3801 (rest of the world) or by email at [email protected].

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares and submit proxies in advance of the meeting. For more information on voting in advance of the meeting, refer to the 'How to vote' section of the Circular.

More information, including any updates on how to attend the meeting, will be made available on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media Contact

Fiona McLean

Manulife

437-441-7491

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Derek Theobalds

Manulife

437-254-1774

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation