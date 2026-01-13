Manulife is the first corporate partner to implement veritree's Smart Forest technology in its reforestation efforts. This collaboration also marks the debut of this technology in Asia, with deployments in Manulife Impact Forest locations in Japan and the Philippines.

veritree's technology combines satellite imagery, ground-level data, and bioacoustic monitoring to guide sustainable forest management. This innovative approach ensures accurate mapping of planting areas and selection of tree species that promote healthy forests and lasting benefits. Embedded into Manulife Impact Forest sites, veritree's proprietary platform will deliver real-time insights and transparency throughout the lifecycle of each restoration project. The Manulife Impact Forests currently include sites in Canada, the U.S., Cambodia, Japan, and the Philippines. To date, more than 160 hectares of land, an area roughly equivalent to 8,161 tennis courts, have been restored.

"Manulife is proud to announce the Manulife Impact Forests and to collaborate with veritree in deploying their groundbreaking Smart Forest Design technology around the world," said Ariel Kangasniemi, Global Chief Sustainability Officer at Manulife. "As a business that is driven to help people live better, for longer, we believe that when nature does well, people do well. This collaboration exemplifies how innovation, accountability, and environmental stewardship can come together for the benefit of both."

Data from Manulife's Impact Forests will be uploaded within Manulife's veritree impact platform, enabling real-time monitoring of Smart Forests. Trees planted within these sites across the globe will be tied to measurable outcomes: tonnes of carbon sequestered, hectares restored, biodiversity gains, and community benefits such as job creation and education. More than 185,000 trees have been planted so far.

"This is what scalable, verifiable restoration looks like," said Derrick Emsley, CEO and Co-Founder of veritree. "Nature-based solutions are only as powerful as the trust people have in them. Through this partnership with Manulife, we're proving that restoration can be both high-integrity and high-tech, connecting trees planted to real data, real people, and real results."

To learn more about Manulife's sustainability initiatives and community partnerships, visit Manulife.com/sustainability. To learn more about veritree's technology, visit veritree.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About veritree

veritree is a platform powering the global restorative economy. Its platform brings trust, traceability, and impact to nature-based solutions. Having reached 100 million trees pledged, it connects forward-thinking companies with verified action. From mangroves and kelp to wildfire reforestation, veritree helps organizations move from intention to measurable environmental and social outcomes. Learn more at veritree.com.

Disclosure Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements with respect to the impact of Manulife Impact Forests and sustainability. Such outcomes are not guaranteed and are based on assumptions and factors that may cause actual results to be different from the results expressed or implied in such statements, including the anticipated impact of the Manulife Impact Forests on sustainability commitments and a sustainable future.

____________________ i All references to tree planting sites, data, and related environmental metrics in this release pertain exclusively to Manulife's Impact Forests initiative. ii Manulife's planting partners are: veritree, More Trees, Haribon Foundation and APSARA National Authority

