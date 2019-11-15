Manulife Investment Management Takes Home Three Lipper Fund Awards in 2019

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Three of Manulife Investment Management funds were recognized at the Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv 20191, Canada ceremony, held in Toronto last night. This is the seventh consecutive year Manulife funds are recognized by the Lipper Fund Awards. The winning funds were:





Manulife Strategic Income Fund – Advisor Series, for its 10-year performance record in the Global Fixed Income category

– Advisor Series, for its 10-year performance record in the Global Fixed Income category Manulife Yield Opportunities Fund – Advisor Series, for its three-year performance record in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category

– Advisor Series, for its three-year performance record in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category Manulife Value Balanced Fund – Advisor Series, for its three-year performance record in the Tactical Balanced category

The Lipper Fund Awards2 from Refinitiv are the highest standard of excellence across the globe. These awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"Having our funds recognized for the seventh consecutive time is no small feat. On behalf of the Manulife Investment Management leadership team, I'd like to congratulate Dan Janis, Terry Carr, Alan Wicks, and their respective teams on their wins last night," said Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada. "Helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers is what we strive to do and these teams go above and beyond in their approach to managing these funds, all for the benefit of the Canadians who rely on them."

The Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, formerly the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, celebrate exceptional performance throughout the professional investment community. It recognizes the world's top funds, fund management firms, sell-side firms, research analysts, and investor relations teams.



For more information on the detailed performance and legal disclaimer about these funds, please visit: https://retail.manulifeinvestmentmgmt.com/ca/en/about-us/lipper-fund-awards

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had C$854 billion (USD$645 billion) in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 20191. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com .

1. MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA as of September 30, 2019 was C$854 billion and includes C$195 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and C$140 billion of assets under administration.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of September 30, 2019, we had over $1.2 trillion (US$881 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.8 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

2. The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlights funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper.

