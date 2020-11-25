C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced five new Smart Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have closed their initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. The three Canadian fixed income ETFs and two equity ETFs will provide investors with the opportunity to access the growing popularity of the ETF structure while taking advantage of Manulife's investment expertise with active quantitative strategies.

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF and Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF are tailored for Canadian investors looking for income producing investments that can provide a steady cash flow stream. They seek to provide a steady flow of income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend paying securities.

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF, Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF and Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF aim to support investors looking to generate steady income in their investment. They seek to earn the highest level of income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities.

"Manulife Investment Management's new exchange-traded funds have an attractive price point within their respective categories, which offer a good balance between price and the potential to outperform," said Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada. "Adding these new Manulife ETFs are part of our commitment to investors to provide them with the most amount of value."

ETF name Ticker Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF UDIV (hedged) UDIV.B (unhedged)

Manulife Investment Management is always looking to expand its line up to meet the growing and diverse needs of investors. The new Manulife Smart ETFs showcase our active management capabilities and commitment to offering investors investment options at different price points.

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited). Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

