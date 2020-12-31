Manulife Investment Management Announces Final 2020 Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final December 2020 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly or semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the cash distributions is December 30, 2020.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution

Amount

(per unit) Distribution Frequency Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 0.250471 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B 0.292479 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC 0.274904 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B 0.148020 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC 0.163452 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B 0.217145 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT 0.225987 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.076422 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B 0.100307 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC 0.116404 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B 0.171702 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.012362 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.010164 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.011803 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.006834 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B 0.007754 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV 0.007502 Quarterly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Olivia Jones, Manulife, (438) 340-3416, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.manulifeim.com/

