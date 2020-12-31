Manulife Investment Management Announces Final 2020 Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final December 2020 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly or semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the cash distributions is December 30, 2020.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution
Amount
(per unit)

Distribution

Frequency

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

0.250471

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MULC.B

0.292479

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MULC

0.274904

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUMC.B

0.148020

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUMC

0.163452

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

0.217145

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged

MINT

0.225987

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

0.076422

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUSC.B

0.100307

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUSC

0.116404

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

0.171702

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

0.012362

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

0.010164

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

0.011803

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

0.006834

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged

UDIV.B

0.007754

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged

UDIV

0.007502

Quarterly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. 

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.               

