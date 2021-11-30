Manulife Investment Management Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the December 2021 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2021, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2022.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution

Amount (per

unit) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC $ 0.189722 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B $ 0.168683 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC $ 0.177081 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B $ 0.168633 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC $ 0.161649 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B $ 0.392605 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT $ 0.359110 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM $ 0.257339 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B $ 0.183631 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC $ 0.175410 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B $ 0.387963 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM $ 0.020142 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT $ 0.018954 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND $ 0.022784 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV $ 0.034158 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B $ 0.035365 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV $ 0.036235 Quarterly Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF Nil Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged UDEF.B Nil Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged UDEF Nil Semi-Annually











Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.0 trillion (US $834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

