Manulife Investment Management Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the December 2021 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2021, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2022.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution
Amount (per
unit)

Distribution
Frequency

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

$ 0.189722

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MULC.B

$ 0.168683

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MULC

$ 0.177081

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUMC.B

$ 0.168633

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUMC

$ 0.161649

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

$ 0.392605

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged

MINT

$ 0.359110

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

$ 0.257339

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUSC.B

$ 0.183631

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUSC

$ 0.175410

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

$ 0.387963

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

$ 0.020142

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

$ 0.018954

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

$ 0.022784

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

$ 0.034158

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged

UDIV.B

$ 0.035365

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged

UDIV

$ 0.036235

Quarterly

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

Nil

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged

UDEF.B

Nil

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged

UDEF

Nil

Semi-Annually





Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.0 trillion (US $834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

