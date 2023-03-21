C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer, Manulife, will participate in a fireside chat at National Bank of Canada's 21st Annual Financial Services Conference.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 9:10 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. EDT

The replay of the fireside chat will be available through Manulife's Investor Relations website for three months.

For further information: Media Contact: Cheryl Holmes, Manulife, 416-557-0945, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Hung Ko, Manulife, 416-806-9921, [email protected]