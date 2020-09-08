C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife, will speak at the 21st Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. EST

Interested parties may click here to access the live audio webcast or through manulife.force.com/Events-Presentations. An archived version of the replay audio will be available the day after the live event at the same location for three months.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

For further information: Media Contact: Brooke Tucker-Reid, Manulife, 647-528-9601, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Adrienne O'Neill, Manulife, 416-926-6997, [email protected]

