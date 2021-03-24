C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Finch, Chief Actuary, Manulife, will participate in a fireside chat at the National Bank Financial 19th Annual Financial Services Conference on March 25th, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:10pm EDT.

Interested parties may click here to access the live audio webcast or through manulife.com/en/investors/presentations.html. An archived version of the replay audio will be available the day after the live event at the same location for one year.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

