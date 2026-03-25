Manulife becomes first Canadian insurer to introduce the award‑winning Cancer Coach™ program, transforming how Group Benefits members navigate treatment, recovery, and daily life.

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada today announced a strategic partnership with Osara Health ® to launch Cancer Coach™, an award-winning1 program that provides structured and personalized support to people who are navigating cancer treatment, recovery and the daily challenges that accompany a diagnosis. The program complements clinical care with guidance to help members manage changes in sleep, energy, nutrition, stress, and other complexities that come when someone is diagnosed with cancer.

Cancer touches nearly every family in Canada and remains one of the most complex health challenges facing Canadians today. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, new cancer diagnoses were expected to reach 254,800 in 2025, up by over 3 per cent from the prior year2. It is estimated that 44 per cent of Canadian women and 45 per cent of Canadian men will develop cancer in their lifetime3, with 40 per cent of diagnoses occurring during working years (people aged 20-64).4 Cancer also remains the leading cause of death in Canada5, demonstrating the need for more comprehensive and coordinated support.

"A cancer diagnosis changes everything for individuals and their families – at home, at work, and in daily routines. It's time we broaden our focus and provide holistic support that helps members manage more aspects of this disease," said Doug Bryce, Head of Health, Manulife Canada. "Through our partnership with Osara Health, we are closing a meaningful gap by offering practical, personalized support that helps people manage symptoms, well-being, work and family life, extending our focus to whole‑person care when members need it most.This partnership aligns with Manulife's global strategy to leverage innovation and partnerships to deliver differentiated value, build trust, and improve health outcomes."

When someone is navigating a cancer diagnosis, life's daily responsibilities still demand attention. This partnership helps lighten that load by giving eligible Manulife Group Benefits members access to clinically experienced professionals, including those with backgrounds in nursing, oncology nutrition, and exercise physiology, who provide one-on-one support with a dedicated Canada-based cancer coach. Participants will receive weekly digital education with practical, evidence-informed guidance, access to Osara Health's app for symptom logging, progress tracking, and resources, and support with return-to-work planning tailored to their individual goals.

____________________________________ 1 2025 Digital Health Awards: https://www.digitalhealthhub.org/awards/2025/digital-health-awards 2 Canadian Cancer Society. https://cancer.ca/en/about-us/stories/2025/7-cancer-trends-to-know-in-2025 3 Government of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/chronic-diseases/cancer.html. 4 Government of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/chronic-diseases/cancer.html 5 Statistics Canada: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/260113/dq260113b-eng.htm

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting people through the day-to-day complexities of living with cancer," said Tim Atkins, co-founder of Osara Health. "At Osara Health we believe the care experience shouldn't centre on treatment alone. Through our Cancer Coach program, we provide personalized support focused on the priorities that shape quality of life, including practical guidance, behaviour change, emotional support, and help navigating what comes next. Together with Manulife, we're making this kind of practical, whole-person support more accessible to Canadians when they need it most."

The Cancer Coach program will begin as a pilot and will be available to select Manulife Group Benefits members with disability coverage. This partnership aligns with the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment platform that aims to advance action on helping people live longer, healthier, more financially secure lives.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Osara Health

Osara Health is a globally recognized leading provider of evidence-based cancer support programs and recently launched its services in Canada in 2026. By combining digital tools with specialized human coaching, Osara Health empowers people impacted by cancer to take control of their health outcomes. The organization partners with insurers and employers to improve the experience of cancer care, delivering clinically validated interventions that support wellbeing and return-to-work outcomes. Osara Health's approach is supported by more than 11 published clinical studies demonstrating its impact.

Osara Health® and Cancer Coach by Osara Health™ are trademarks of the Osara Health group of companies.

Media Contacts

Emily Vear

Manulife

[email protected]

Chloe Pickering

Osara Health

[email protected]

SOURCE The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company