Manulife Becomes First Life and Health Insurer in the World to Support National Nature Prescription Program

Manulife has partnered with the BC Parks Foundation's PaRx program to help Canadians live healthier by spending more time in nature

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - In a landmark commitment to Canadians' health and wellness, Manulife has become the first life and health insurer in the world to support a national nature prescription program. The company's funding will help expand PaRx, BC Parks Foundation's globally recognized initiative that enables healthcare professionals to prescribe time in nature to improve patient health.

PaRx is Canada's first national program of its kind, rooted in a growing body of research showing that time in nature reduces stress, boosts the immune system, and improves cardiovascular and mental health. Since its launch in 2020, the program has grown into a nationwide movement: more than 18,000 health-care providers across Canada have registered as prescribers, writing over 1.4 million prescriptions for time in nature.

With Manulife's support, more patients across Canada will also gain access to free visits to some parks and conservation areas, making it easier to integrate nature into daily life.

"We're thrilled that Manulife is taking this groundbreaking step in recognizing the role of nature in health and well-being," said Jennie McCaffrey, VP of Health and Education at BC Parks Foundation. "By becoming the first life and health insurer in the world to support a national nature prescription program, Manulife is helping to bring nature prescriptions into mainstream health initiatives and ensuring more Canadians can benefit from time outdoors."

"As a physician, I see every day how important it is to give people simple, effective tools for their health," said Dr. Jake Zamora, endocrinologist and PaRx prescriber. "The opportunity to provide evidence-based recommendations rooted in nature adds a unique dimension to managing chronic illness. With Manulife's support, we can bring these benefits to even more Canadians, making it easier for patients to step outside, improve their health, and value the green spaces that sustain us all."

"At Manulife, we are committed to advancing better, longer lives through innovative, preventative solutions," said Sarah Chapman, Chief Sustainability Officer at Manulife. "By supporting PaRx, we hope to see more Canadians spend time in nature, which is proven to have a tangible impact on physical and mental health, while fostering local community and social connectivity."

This collaboration marks a global first in the insurance sector, setting a precedent for how health systems can integrate preventative, holistic solutions. By recognizing nature as a "fourth pillar of health"—alongside nutrition, exercise, and sleep—Manulife and PaRx are charting a new course to help people live healthier lives.

For more information about PaRx, visit parkprescriptions.ca.

About BC Parks Foundation

BC Parks Foundation is on a mission to create the greatest parks system in the world, connecting people to the life-changing power of nature and inspiring personal, community, and planetary well-being. Through initiatives like PaRx, the Foundation works with partners across the country to support access to nature, conservation, and healthy communities.

Learn more at bcparksfoundation.ca.

About PaRx

PaRx is Canada's national nature prescription program, supported by the BC Parks Foundation and over 18,000 health professionals across the country.

Learn more at parkprescriptions.ca.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

