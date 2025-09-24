Donor Gives $50K to Protect Prideaux Haven Waterfront--Challenges Others to Join Him

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - With just over $900,000 needed to protect 100 acres in Prideaux Haven, longtime British Columbian Brian Piwek has stepped forward with a $50,000 gift—and is challenging others to give the same or more before the September 29 deadline.

Piwek, the former President of Save-On-Foods, has been a Foundation donor for years. But this gift is more significant and more personal.

"I was up in Desolation Sound with my wife when she was alive, and we had a lot of good memories," says Piwek. "It just makes sense to help protect it."

Now, he's urging others to follow his lead.

"I'm not a naturalist, but I love British Columbia. The nature we have here is so special, and once it's gone, it's gone. We can't take it for granted—these places are irreplaceable. Prideaux Haven is one of them. I've given $50,000 because I believe it's worth it, and I hope others will join me now, before we lose the chance."

The property at stake includes nearly a kilometre of shoreline and borders both Desolation Sound Marine Provincial Park and the East Redonda Island Ecological Reserve. Protecting it will:

Safeguard nesting habitat for the threatened marbled murrelet.

Protect eelgrass meadows that shelter young fish and store blue carbon.

Strengthen a network of conservation lands in one of BC's most beloved coastal destinations.

The Tla'amin Nation, on whose traditional territories Prideaux Haven lies, supports the campaign. Once purchased, the land will be permanently owned and conserved by the BC Parks Foundation. Every dollar raised goes directly to the land purchase, with any surplus supporting long-term stewardship.

The campaign has also drawn strong support from across the boating and paddling community.

"Desolation Sound is a crown jewel of British Columbia's coastline, drawing thousands of boaters, kayakers and wilderness seekers each year," says Jim Phillips, President of Marine Parks Forever Society, Council of BC Yacht Clubs. "As representatives of 43 clubs and 15,000 members across BC, we recognize this is our moment to act. Some places are simply too precious to lose."

Donations made until September 29 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Wilson 5 Foundation, doubling their impact.

About BC Parks Foundation

BC Parks Foundation proudly acts as the official charitable partner for British Columbia's world class system of parks and conservation areas. We inspire and empower you to enjoy and conserve areas in BC, so that they flourish for now, for all, forever.

About Wilson 5 Foundation

The Wilson 5 Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation established in 2012 by Chip and Summer Wilson. The foundation partners with world class organizations and invests time, knowledge, and resources to create what otherwise might not occur. The Wilson 5 Foundation is focused on funding land conservancy, park creation and sharing public art in British Columbia.

