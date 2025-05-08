Manulife Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

Manulife Financial Corporation

May 08, 2025, 15:14 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                                                     TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC   SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that each of the following 13 nominees proposed to be elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today has been elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%

Nicole S. Arnaboldi

922,503,834

99.36 %

5,975,404

0.64 %

Guy L.T. Bainbridge

905,597,847

97.54 %

22,881,391

2.46 %

Nancy J. Carroll

926,735,695

99.81 %

1,743,543

0.19 %

Julie E. Dickson

920,070,347

99.09 %

8,408,891

0.91 %

J. Michael Durland

920,143,844

99.10 %

8,335,394

0.90 %

Donald P. Kanak

925,928,831

99.73 %

2,550,407

0.27 %

Donald R. Lindsay

901,561,085

97.10 %

26,918,153

2.90 %

Anna Manning

926,243,683

99.76 %

2,235,555

0.24 %

John S. Montalbano

926,803,971

99.82 %

1,675,267

0.18 %

May Tan

919,524,817

99.04 %

8,954,421

0.96 %

Leagh E. Turner

925,993,993

99.73 %

2,485,245

0.27 %

Philip J. Witherington

926,822,174

99.82 %

1,657,064

0.18 %

John W. P-K. Wong

919,882,856

99.07 %

8,596,382

0.93 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting) and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

