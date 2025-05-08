News provided byManulife Financial Corporation
May 08, 2025, 15:14 ET
C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that each of the following 13 nominees proposed to be elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today has been elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
|
NAME OF NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
%
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
%
|
Nicole S. Arnaboldi
|
922,503,834
|
99.36 %
|
5,975,404
|
0.64 %
|
Guy L.T. Bainbridge
|
905,597,847
|
97.54 %
|
22,881,391
|
2.46 %
|
Nancy J. Carroll
|
926,735,695
|
99.81 %
|
1,743,543
|
0.19 %
|
Julie E. Dickson
|
920,070,347
|
99.09 %
|
8,408,891
|
0.91 %
|
J. Michael Durland
|
920,143,844
|
99.10 %
|
8,335,394
|
0.90 %
|
Donald P. Kanak
|
925,928,831
|
99.73 %
|
2,550,407
|
0.27 %
|
Donald R. Lindsay
|
901,561,085
|
97.10 %
|
26,918,153
|
2.90 %
|
Anna Manning
|
926,243,683
|
99.76 %
|
2,235,555
|
0.24 %
|
John S. Montalbano
|
926,803,971
|
99.82 %
|
1,675,267
|
0.18 %
|
May Tan
|
919,524,817
|
99.04 %
|
8,954,421
|
0.96 %
|
Leagh E. Turner
|
925,993,993
|
99.73 %
|
2,485,245
|
0.27 %
|
Philip J. Witherington
|
926,822,174
|
99.82 %
|
1,657,064
|
0.18 %
|
John W. P-K. Wong
|
919,882,856
|
99.07 %
|
8,596,382
|
0.93 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting) and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.
Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.
Media Contact
Fiona McLean
Manulife
437-441-7491
[email protected]
Investor Relations
Hung Ko
Manulife
416-806-9921
[email protected]
