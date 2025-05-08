C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that each of the following 13 nominees proposed to be elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today has been elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Nicole S. Arnaboldi 922,503,834 99.36 % 5,975,404 0.64 % Guy L.T. Bainbridge 905,597,847 97.54 % 22,881,391 2.46 % Nancy J. Carroll 926,735,695 99.81 % 1,743,543 0.19 % Julie E. Dickson 920,070,347 99.09 % 8,408,891 0.91 % J. Michael Durland 920,143,844 99.10 % 8,335,394 0.90 % Donald P. Kanak 925,928,831 99.73 % 2,550,407 0.27 % Donald R. Lindsay 901,561,085 97.10 % 26,918,153 2.90 % Anna Manning 926,243,683 99.76 % 2,235,555 0.24 % John S. Montalbano 926,803,971 99.82 % 1,675,267 0.18 % May Tan 919,524,817 99.04 % 8,954,421 0.96 % Leagh E. Turner 925,993,993 99.73 % 2,485,245 0.27 % Philip J. Witherington 926,822,174 99.82 % 1,657,064 0.18 % John W. P-K. Wong 919,882,856 99.07 % 8,596,382 0.93 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting) and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .

Media Contact

Fiona McLean

Manulife

437-441-7491

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Hung Ko

Manulife

416-806-9921

[email protected]

