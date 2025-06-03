Manufacturers and Logistics Providers Embrace AI for Enhanced Barcode Reading Performance

Survey reveals 90% of users anticipate AI will improve accuracy, ease of use, decode rates, and more

NATICK, Mass., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- As traceability and security concerns continue to rise in manufacturing, barcode reading is becoming increasingly vital on production lines worldwide. A survey conducted by Cognex reveals that manufacturers are looking to AI to address their biggest barcode reading challenges and improve overall performance.

Cover of the Industrial Barcode Reading Survey Report recently released by Cognex.

"Leveraging advanced technology to make our customers' jobs easier is at the core of everything we do at Cognex. This survey reinforces the value of embedding AI into our barcode reading solutions," said Carl Gerst, Executive Vice President of Vision and ID Products. "Our innovative AI-powered barcode reading solutions deliver unparalleled performance, reliability, and customer experience, addressing the most pressing challenges facing our customers."

The survey, which included 283 participants from manufacturing and logistics businesses in Asia, North America, and Europe, highlights the growing importance of AI in barcode reading applications. Key findings indicate that reading difficult codes is the primary concern for users, and they expect AI to deliver better performance and reliability.

Key Insights

Reading difficult codes : The survey identified that damaged, smudged, or wrinkled barcodes are the top challenge for 41% of respondents, followed by issues with distortion, reflections, and curved surfaces (39%), and troublesome code sizes and locations (35%).





: Respondents overwhelmingly believe that AI will enhance barcode reading performance, with almost half (47%) expecting higher read rates. Other leading expectations include more accurate detection and improved reading of damaged codes, with logistics providers in particular emphasizing accurate detection. Reliability and maintenance: When choosing a barcode reader, reliability and ease of maintenance are the top priorities for users. This focus on dependable performance is understandable since only 21% of respondents said they're experts, while a third said they're novices. That lack of expertise makes maintenance issues even more pressing when making a buying decision for crucial day-to-day operations.

The free report is available for download at cognex.com/barcode-insights.

The insights from this survey underscore the critical role of AI in transforming barcode reading technology. As manufacturers seek to overcome challenges and improve efficiency, AI-powered barcode readers like the recently introduced Cognex DataMan 290 and DataMan 390 are poised to meet these demands with advanced decoding capabilities. For more information, visit cognex.com/dataman-290 or call 1-855-4-COGNEX.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to get faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation.

Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy and thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise.

We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

