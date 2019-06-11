ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey: Positive Hiring Plans for the Third Quarter of 2019; Job Prospects Strongest in the Public Administration Sector

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Steady gains in employment are anticipated by Canadian employers over the next three months, with a positive hiring climate for job seekers in the third quarter of 2019. Employers in the Public Administration sector report the strongest job prospects according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the most extensive, forward-looking employment survey in the world.

With seasonal variations removed from the data, the Net Employment Outlook of +12% is a two percentage point increase compared to the previous quarter and is a decrease of one percentage point compared to the Outlook reported during the same time last year.

The survey of over 1,900 employers across Canada reveals that 19% of employers plan to increase their staffing levels in the third quarter of 2019, while 3% anticipate cutbacks. Meanwhile, 77% of the employers surveyed expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining 1% are unsure of their hiring intentions. Employers in all 10 industry sectors in all four regions of the country expect to add to payrolls this quarter.

"The arrival of spring has brought good news for Canadian job seekers. Following a moderately upward swing in job growth at the start of 2019, the market is expected to grow through the next quarter," said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager for ManpowerGroup Canada. "Employers in Canada continue to struggle with talent shortages and are increasingly interested in hiring teachable candidates. Talent shortages are also leading many companies to offer more full-time roles."

