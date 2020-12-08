ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey: Canadian Employer Hiring Intentions are Moderate as Covid-19 Pandemic Continues to Impact Prospects for Job Seekers

Employers report a +7% National Outlook for 1Q 2021. It's a three percentage point decrease from the 1Q 2020 Outlook and one percentage point increase from the 4Q 2020 Outlook.

41% of employers expect to return to pre-COVID-19 hiring levels within the next 12 months.

Employers in nine Canadian industry sectors and in all four regions of the country have positive employment Outlooks for the upcoming quarter

Employers in the Public Administration and the Transportation & Public Utilities sectors report the highest industry Outlooks (+14%) followed by the Manufacturing Non-Durables sector (+12%). The Mining sector anticipates a reserved Outlook of -2%, the weakest of all sector Outlooks in Canada

The strongest regional Outlook is reported by employers in Ontario and Quebec (+9%). In Ontario , this is the same percentage as the Outlook in the previous quarter and a one percentage point decrease from the Outlook in 1Q 2020. In Quebec , this is an increase of nine percentage points in comparison with 4Q 2020, and an eight percentage point decrease in comparison with the same period last year

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the most extensive, forward-looking employment survey in the world, Canadian employers expect a moderate hiring pace over the next three months. Employers in the Public Administration and the Transportation & Public Utilities sectors report the strongest job prospects, and job creators in Ontario and Quebec are forecasting the strongest Outlook of the four regions in Canada with Outlooks of +9%.

With seasonal variations removed from the data, the Net Employment Outlook for Canada is +7%. This is a one percentage point increase when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook (4Q 2020) and a three percentage point decrease from the Outlook reported during the same time last year (1Q 2020). Employers in all four regions of the country and in nine industry sectors expect to increase payrolls next quarter.

The survey of over 1,200 employers across Canada reveals that 12% of employers plan to increase their staffing levels in the first quarter of 2021, while 9% anticipate cutbacks. Meanwhile, 74% of the employers surveyed expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining 5% are unsure of their hiring intentions.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses with 41% of employers expecting to return to pre-Covid -19 hiring levels within the next 12 months while 26% of employers don't expect to ever return to pre-Covid hiring levels.

"With the uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a moderate hiring Outlook for employers in the first quarter of 2021 can be seen as a positive development," said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Canada. "With nine of the ten industry sectors expecting to add workers in the upcoming quarter, there will be opportunities for job seekers. All four regions of the country have positive employment Outlooks for the first quarter of 2021 but it's still challenging for job seekers in Western Canada with a flat employment Outlook (+1%)."

