TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today announced the appointment of Anne-Marie Lanthier as Market Vice President, Quebec Region effective November 16, 2020. Lanthier will lead Manpower's business across the Quebec territory, including Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City and Monterigie/Brossard, with a focus on providing meaningful and sustainable employment and driving innovation to create even more value for clients and candidates in the region.

Lanthier joined ManpowerGroup in 2018 as Market Manager for Eastern Ontario. She brings extensive experience in sourcing, sales and recruitment strategies previously leading agency and in-house recruitment teams across eastern Canada.

"Anne-Marie is known across the organization as an initiator, strategic thinker, and skilled people leader," said Darlene Minatel, ManpowerGroup Canada Country Manager. "She has extensive local knowledge, a proven track record of driving market growth through strategic vision and innovation, and her leadership will be a great asset to the Quebec Region."

"As Canada, with the rest of the world, navigates an unprecedented health and economic crisis, the need to connect Canadians with meaningful employment is more urgent than ever," said Lanthier. "I am delighted to lead a team of talented staffing professionals as we leverage ManpowerGroup's global expertise and innovative solutions to connect people to meaningful work and organizations to skilled talent in Quebec."

